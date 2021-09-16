Vanderbilt Women’s Tennis – The Vanderbilt Hustler

Vanderbilt’s young roster will look for new leadership and consistency in the wake of the loss of Christina Rosca, Emma Kurtz and Amanda Meyer.

On Friday, September 17, the Vanderbilt women’s tennis team kicks off the 2021-22 season with the Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, South Carolina. Vanderbilt will aim to improve their consistency, an aspect they lacked last season.

Vanderbilt started the 2021 season on a tear, winning their first eight games. An exciting upset over Georgia Tech No. 9 gave the Commodores an 8-0 record and a top ten ranking. Vanderbilt continued to excel as the season went on, winning four of their next six games. The No. 14 Commodores were 12-2 and deserved to be a top-15 team with the way they played in every matching.

But after a come-from-behind 4-3 thriller over Kentucky, the teams’ momentum dissolved. The Commodores have lost seven of their last eight regular season games. Despite this inconsistency, they played well enough to take a convincing win over Ball State in the first round of the 64-team NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, the Commodores were… exhausted by Ohio State in the second round, ending the season ranked number 29.

Each team will be held to their standards, said head coach Aleke Tsoubanos. Last year was last year and we look forward to seeing what this team can do this year.

This season, Vanderbilt will learn to play without a former fifth-year senior Christina Rosca. Rosca is irreplaceable; during her five years at the West End, she was a two-time All-American, had the third most singles wins in Vanderbilt history, was the fifth Commodore ever to win the Elite Eight in the NCAA singles tournament and was honored with the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award in 2021.

You can’t replace Christina Rosca, Tsoubanos said. She was an incredible student-athlete during her time at Vanderbilt. Chris was a great leader and I get nostalgic thinking about her because she was such a good person and a great competitor. We will certainly miss that.

Vanderbilt also loses Emma Kurtz and Amanda Meyer. Kurtz left Vanderbilt with an impressive record of 186-131 and outstanding community impact. Kurtz embodied what it meant to be a student athlete, winning three SEC Academic Honor Roll awards and earning a spot on the SEC Community Service Team in consecutive seasons. Meyer will also be missed as she leaves Vanderbilt with a record of 118-78. In 2018, Meyer was No. 26 in the NCAA singles and all-SEC category.

Despite the loss of these three Vanderbilt legends, there is much hope for the future in the West End. This season, the Commodores are adding freshmen Clia-Belle Mohr and Amy Stevens. These young student athletes, mixed with Vanderbilts core Marcella Cruz, Dasha Kourkina, Anessa Lee, Anna Ross and Holly Staff, will prove that this team is a force to be reckoned with. In addition, Tsoubanos and the Commodores add graduate students MarryAnn Rompf and Yufei Long.

The Commodores enter the season with Ross and Staff as the number 9 doubles team in the country. Another Commodore duoCruz and Rompfenter finished the season at number 48 in the preseason rankings. Cruz was a member of the SEC All-Newcomer team last season, drawing attention to sophomores who had cut their freshman year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, the young Lee played phenomenally and it looks like she can add more wins to her resume. She was 18-8 in singles and earned a spot on the 2021 SEC All-Freshman team. She was also 17-12 in doubles and her 35 wins tied Rosca for most on the team.

Were a very young team, Tsoubanos said. We were looking for everyone to contribute in any way we could and give everyone as many opportunities as possible to compete. It will be nice to see some new doubles combinations this fall.

The augmented Commodore team will undergo its first competition test at the Furman Fall Classic Sept 17-19.

The important thing this weekend is to see where the team stands in terms of competing really hard, Tsoubanos said. This will be a really good test of where we stand as a group and what we need to work on the most as fall unfolds.

From there, the Commodores have three weeks of competition until they host the Stewart Invitational in June from October 8-10. The tournament honors June Stewart, the first woman to serve as an assistant SID for men’s sports at Vanderbilt. She was also a member of the NCAA Womens Basketball Committee of 1990-96.

Vanderbilt then travels to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the ITA Regional Championships October 21-25. A week later, the Commodores visit Knoxville to face their SEC rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers, October 28-31. The fall season concludes with a trip to San Diego, California, for the ITA Fall Championships from November 4-7.