Fantasy Hockey Preview: Dallas Stars





Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool. But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay informed to later rationalize why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you. Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season. 2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Dallas Stars Last season: It’s hard to reach the finals again when a COVID-19 outbreak delays the start of your season and when almost every key player misses a lot of time due to injury. Anton Khudobin started only 32 games and was only average. Roope Hintz missed 15 games and actually played all season injured. Alexander Radulov missed almost the entire season, Joel Kiviranta missed more than half and Tyler Seguin only made a brief impression at the end of the season. They had little luck with injuries and even less luck with a league-worst six shootout losses; Joe Pavelski was an unusual 1-for-8, and the Stars became the first team since the 2014-15 Kings to miss the playoffs after reaching the Finals the previous season. They made a valiant effort to finish games, but the margin of error was often too small, and a small slip due to a bad bounce or injury would usually cost them. Best option: Roope Hintz, C. Calder runner-up Jason Robertson is also a good option, and THN’s Pool Guide has Hintz and Robertson right for 71 points. But there is zero chance that Robertson will fly under the radar now, and remember that his 13.4 S% is considered well above average. Robertson may only be the 27th rookie in the cap era to score a goal every three games on average (min. 50 GP), but their shooting rates often drop in their second season. Hintz may also experience a dip, but only because he is unlikely improved his shooting rate for two consecutive seasons reached an incredible 16.3 S%, and he was only one of 22 players to average more than a point per game (min 28 GP). His possession took a huge step forward by playing on par with Pavelski and Robertson, registering a 57.47 CF% in 238 5v5 minutes compared to 50.70 5v5 CF% when none was on the ice, according to naturalstattrick .com. Hintz is poised to become one of the breakthrough stars for the 2021-22 season. Hidden Gem: Tyler Seguin, C. Seguin turns 30 in January and played just three games last season, breaking a four-season streak in which he didn’t miss a single game. It was clear in the 2020 play-offs that he was injured, and scoring two goals on his return was a very positive sign. He should be available in the middle rounds in most competitions as his lack of games played and recent injury history will push him down in the preseason, but before his injury, Seguin was a point-per-game player and the best option of the game. Stars on offense. Obviously, his fantasy value comes with risks, but the rewards can be potentially great. The Pool Guide projects Seguin to lead the Stars in scoring with 72 points. Goalkeepers: Nothing has been formally announced, but the Stars are expected to go with a tandem of Khudobin and Braden Holtby, while Ben Bishop is still recovering from injury and Jake Oettinger is likely to return to the American League as he is cleared from waivers. . The Stars are a strong defensive team, which is good news for their goalkeepers, but if Holtby continues to struggle to regain his cup-winning form, he will hand over more starts to Khudobin. Most preseason fantasy ranks have Khudobin at the bottom, but he has made a habit of proving his doubters wrong and for the three teams he has played in at least 50 games – Boston, Carolina and Dallas – his save percentage is never dropped below 0.914 and is in 12th place with a .917 Sv% (min. 200 GP) since entering the competition. Khudobin should be a mid-round target for those optimistic about the stars and at worst a fantastic pick in the later rounds. Outlook: The Stars have an identity and doubled their defenses by signing the dull but stable Ryan Suter and Jani Hakanpaa, one of the league’s most physical defenders. Offense is more of a luxury with Radulov and Pavelski, both over 35, and Jamie Benn is 32 with declining offensive production. Even on defense, Miro Heiskanen doesn’t get enough power play opportunities to really earn points, and top forward Thomas Harley is definitely a threat to grab the minutes left behind by John Klingberg. The Stars win most of their games in low-scoring cases – finishing 26th and 18th in GF/GP the past two seasons – but Seguin, Hintz and Robertson certainly have frontline advantage. According to THN’s Pool Guide, they are the only three stars expected to score at least 70 points.

