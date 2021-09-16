



Shawnee County commissioners voted Thursday to resurface 12 tennis courts after being assured those courts will be used reasonably. Although the similar sport of pickleball has grown significantly in popularity, the sport of tennis remains “very much” viable, said Tim Laurent, Shawnee County’s parks and recreation director. “The two must coexist,” Laurenttold County Commissioners Kevin Cook, Aaron Mays and Bill Riphahn during their morning meeting Thursday. The commissioners voted 3-0 to bid anyone interested in a contract with the county to renovate two basketball courts at the Hillcrest Community Center and 12 tennis courts in Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County North Park and Aquarian Acres. to dive. More:‘We are in a very critical phase’: 20% of county corrections officer positions are vacant Thursday’s vote came after a discussion in which Cook raised questions about the continued viability of tennis, noting that the county has 18 pickleball courts, which were formerly tennis courts, at Hughes Park, 725 SW Orleans Ave. The estimated total budget is $98,004.50 for the resurfacing project approved Thursday, Laurent said. The costs will be paid using some of the remaining $3 million in excess reserve funds that commissioners set aside in 2018 to address deferred maintenance needs in parks and recreation, he said. Pickleball, a paddle sports spin-off of tennis, is rapidly growing in popularity Pickleball, a paddle sports spin-off of tennis that also includes elements of badminton and table tennis, is the fastest growing sport in the US, according to the weekly newspaper. The economist. It is played on a court about a third the size of a tennis court. Some tennis courts in Shawnee County that are used only for recreational play and approved for resurfacing Thursday will be marked in a way that allows people to play pickleball or tennis on them, Laurent said. Those kinds of arrangements are “done on a large scale,” he said. Lake Shawnee’s tennis courts don’t get pickleball markings because organized, sanctioned tennis competitions take place there, Laurents said. More:Commission vote makes driving less bumpy for motorists on Topeka Boulevard south of the city Commissioner was ‘shocked’ by condition of All Veterans Memorial The commissioners also voted 3-0 on Thursday to waive the province’s procurement policy and contract with locally basedRestoration & Waterproofing Contractors Inc., to undertake a project to restore and waterproof the All Veterans Memorial. That monument stands in front of the county-owned Great Overland Station, 701 N. Kansas Ave. Mays said he was “shocked” to see the state of the monument when the county took ownership of the property in question last year. He said he hoped the restoration project would be completed soon. The contract approved Thursday calls on the county to pay labor, equipment and materials costs in the amount of no more than $19,500 and costs related to granite panels in the amount of no more than $9,075. The project will be funded with money specifically set aside by the county to cover the cost of the Great Overland Station. More:Larry Wilson dies. He was Director of Community Action and then Treasurer of Shawnee County. Here’s Why Shawnee County’s Purchasing Policy Was Lifted The county received no response to its sought-after proposals in June from anyone interested in undertaking the restoration and waterproofing work, Laurent told commissioners in a memorandum earlier this month. RWC contacted the Parks and Recreation Department on the day the proposals were due, saying it was interested in executing the project but had just heard of the request for proposals and would not be able to meet the deadline, Laurent’s memo said. County parks and recreation officials have since had a lengthy meeting with people from RWC and are confident they can execute the project effectively, the memo said. By the end of Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners took no action after spending 30 minutes behind closed doors in the executive session seeking legal advice on labor contract negotiations and potential pending lawsuits against the province.

