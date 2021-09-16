Cricket: White Ferns fall short in first ODI against England





Suzie Bates in action. Photo / Photo sports

England have beaten New Zealand by 30 runs in their first one-day cricket international in Bristol. The world champions were sacked for 241, but limited the White Ferns to 211, knocking New Zealand out in 47th in the first of five ODIs between the sides. Amy Satterthwaite battled to an unbeaten 79 from 87 to give the White Ferns a chance late in the game but it was too much to ask in the end as England were en route to a comfortable win. England captain Heather Knight led the hosts by 89 runs. White Ferns captain Sophie Devine, who made 34 from 59 balls, was disappointed not to chase England’s achievable goal, but took the positives out of the game. “In the end it came pretty close. It just goes to show that the deeper we take the game, the closer it can get. Really proud of the effort there, but we know we have plenty to do in game two,” Devine said. “We thought 250 was par on this wicket. I thought it was a pretty quiet wicket, I thought there was a good outfield and we were happy to hold them to that, especially with the start England got. we were able to. “We talked about hand-holding wickets, which unfortunately we haven’t done, but we can see the damage our lower order can do if we get the chance. If we can hit that 30-over with a few more wickets in hand, it’s going to be gaming. “I think that’s the positive we’re going to take out. There’s so many things that if we had done this better with the ball, with the field or with the bat, I think we’d be on the other side of the ledger. So enough positive things to take today.”

