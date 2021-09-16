Sports
Messsalonskee wins fifth in a row, gives Brunswick first loss
BRUNSWICK The art of home field advantage plays a role in the Brunswick hockey team.
As one of the last classes of Class A to host matches on a grass pitch rather than on grass, teams seem to have a hard time adapting to the larger playing surface.
That didn’t matter to Messalonskee on Thursday, as the Eagles scored early and drove Skye Sadler’s brilliance (10 saves) into the cage to a 1-0 win, which gave Brunswick its first loss of the season.
We have some excellent defenders there, said Messalonskee head coach Katie Brann after the game. When you put that together Skye (Sadler), we knew we had to rely a lot on them to keep us afloat.
Alyson Violette scored the only goal of the game, coming on a scrum for the net that brought Violette home in the first quarter with just under 90 seconds left. Violettes’ goal turned out to be all the Eagles needed to take home a win.
That was a complete team effort, we can be really proud of how we played, said Violette. We were pushing really hard today (Thursday), which made the result what it was today.
Beyond the boundaries of their friendly home turf, the Eagles faced rough grass, a surface they hadn’t played on in quite some time.
It’s definitely a huge difference, we got a good taste of that during the pregame, Violette said. You have to be able to play on any type of surface, we were prepared for something like that.
The Dragons fell to 3-1-1 after Thursday’s loss. Head coach Carrie Sullivan feels that her team played well but missed opportunities offensively.
I think we played well, we had possession for most of the game, said Sullivan. We just couldn’t get past that keeper and missed some chances. There are plenty of things we can get out of this.
On Thursday, both teams came to the top of the Class A North standings.
Oh yeah, we knew this was going to be some kind of game, Sullivan said. We hadn’t seen them since 2019, so we weren’t sure what to expect.
Brann added: We knew it was going to be a fight. They played sloppy and fast and we knew we had to match that intensity.
Despite the loss, Sullivan and her team learned a lot about themselves.
We’ve learned that we can compete with this team and we’ve learned some things that we can get better at, Sullivan said. We need to look at the bigger picture and regroup, they’ve gotten to the point where they can compete against some really good teams (like Messsalonskee) and they know it.
The Dragons’ best chance to score came in the fourth quarter, when a hard shot from Kelsey Sullivan was pushed aside by Sadler before a rebound shot went wide. Despite three corners awarded in the last minute, Brunswick was unable to get a shot into the back of the cage.
This is a huge boost for us, Brann added. Now all we have to do is keep our energy in check with a new game to close out the week.
The Eagles are now 5-1 on a five-game winning streak.
” Previous
High school football notebook: Westbrook, Noble to surprising 2-0 starts
related stories
Sources
2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/09/16/field-hockey-messalonskee-wins-fifth-in-a-row-hands-brunswick-its-first-loss/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]