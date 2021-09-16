Messsalonskee wins fifth in a row, gives Brunswick first loss

BRUNSWICK The art of home field advantage plays a role in the Brunswick hockey team.

As one of the last classes of Class A to host matches on a grass pitch rather than on grass, teams seem to have a hard time adapting to the larger playing surface.

That didn’t matter to Messalonskee on Thursday, as the Eagles scored early and drove Skye Sadler’s brilliance (10 saves) into the cage to a 1-0 win, which gave Brunswick its first loss of the season.

We have some excellent defenders there, said Messalonskee head coach Katie Brann after the game. When you put that together Skye (Sadler), we knew we had to rely a lot on them to keep us afloat.

Alyson Violette scored the only goal of the game, coming on a scrum for the net that brought Violette home in the first quarter with just under 90 seconds left. Violettes’ goal turned out to be all the Eagles needed to take home a win.

That was a complete team effort, we can be really proud of how we played, said Violette. We were pushing really hard today (Thursday), which made the result what it was today.

Beyond the boundaries of their friendly home turf, the Eagles faced rough grass, a surface they hadn’t played on in quite some time.

It’s definitely a huge difference, we got a good taste of that during the pregame, Violette said. You have to be able to play on any type of surface, we were prepared for something like that.

The Dragons fell to 3-1-1 after Thursday’s loss. Head coach Carrie Sullivan feels that her team played well but missed opportunities offensively.

I think we played well, we had possession for most of the game, said Sullivan. We just couldn’t get past that keeper and missed some chances. There are plenty of things we can get out of this.

On Thursday, both teams came to the top of the Class A North standings.

Oh yeah, we knew this was going to be some kind of game, Sullivan said. We hadn’t seen them since 2019, so we weren’t sure what to expect.

Brann added: We knew it was going to be a fight. They played sloppy and fast and we knew we had to match that intensity.

Despite the loss, Sullivan and her team learned a lot about themselves.

We’ve learned that we can compete with this team and we’ve learned some things that we can get better at, Sullivan said. We need to look at the bigger picture and regroup, they’ve gotten to the point where they can compete against some really good teams (like Messsalonskee) and they know it.

The Dragons’ best chance to score came in the fourth quarter, when a hard shot from Kelsey Sullivan was pushed aside by Sadler before a rebound shot went wide. Despite three corners awarded in the last minute, Brunswick was unable to get a shot into the back of the cage.

This is a huge boost for us, Brann added. Now all we have to do is keep our energy in check with a new game to close out the week.

The Eagles are now 5-1 on a five-game winning streak.

