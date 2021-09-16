The Bears defense didn’t play with enough energy, but how?

When explaining why he chose Sean Desai over eight other candidates for defensive coordinators in January, Bears coach Matt Nagy will often rattle off the qualities he likes about the freshman play-caller.

You can see the energy and the swag he has on the sidelines, Nagy said last month. The juice. The fire. The boys see that. They feel that.

That made Sunday’s 34-14 loss to the Rams so much more devastating. Not only were the Bears struggling, they were flat.

Not enough energy? In prime time? On national television? Against one of the three favorites to win the NFC? At SoFi Stadium, the site of this year’s Super Bowl? For the first time since 2019 in front of a packed audience? What?

I played in a lot of games, so I could kind of tell you what the energy is like, said Ogletree, who has made 95 career starts. If you feel good, you can see it on film and everyone can feel it.

It only took three Rams plays to feel the opposite. Matthew Stafford’s 67-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson, aided by veteran safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson who forgot to touch him when he lay down, put the Bears in a hole they never climbed out.

Everyone was excited and ready to go, said defensive lineman Bilal Nichols. I just think guys just… First game. Just ruining the technique.

That shouldn’t happen with a veteran, expensive defense.

They had some explosives and that can drain your energy, Nagy said Thursday. But then you have to find it. You have to get it back by making big plays. And then we can also help it on the offensive by making big plays where you feel the juice on the sidelines and there’s that energy.

I had the feeling that in that game we were overtaking the whole game.

Nagy likes the calmness of Desais, he doesn’t panic on match day, but Sunday will see for the first time exactly how his coordinator adjusts his game plan from week to week.

We have to go out and make it happen, Nagy said. We can’t just say, we have to be better. But where you do that is in practice. You see why. You practice it.

Now the Bears players have to do it.

During training camp, the Bears had Udonis Haslem, a three-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, address the team. His lesson, Nagy said, was how impactful it is when players and not coaches lead from within.

We have guys who have done that, Nagy said. And now if you’re playing a game like that, not just as a defense, but also as an attack, okay, we should all be able to work together.

That’s the challenge against the Bengals on Sunday. Having a full Soldier Field will help, but if the Bears could be flat last week, they could do it every week.

I just think this week for us is about bringing the energy and performing our plays and just being us, Ogletree said. Have fun and have fun.