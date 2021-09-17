Wilcox begins tenure as head coach of HK Football

By By Dean Bibens • 9/16/2021 2:52 PM EST • Last updated 9/16/2021 2:56 PM

After nearly two years of no football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haddam-Killingworth High School’s football program has seen his position as head coach fluctuate.

Mike Baklik coached the team from 2014 to 2019 and then Erik Becker took over in the midst of the pandemic. This year, Becker was offered the head coach job on the Daniel Hand football team, leaving the Cougars with a new job opening.

Then came Tyler Wilcox, who had been the defensive coordinator of Becker’s staff in 2020. Wilcox, a native of Higganum who played soccer at HK, eventually landed the job as head coach with the Cougars and couldn’t be happier to lead the team. season.

“It meant everything to be hired as a head coach at HK,” says Tyler. “I grew up here in the city, went to our schools, played on this team, continued to play football in college and found my way back to my roots. It felt like the right step for me to take on the role of head coach from the team that shaped my football career.”

Tyler has already got off to a great start with the Cougars. In Tyler’s first game as HK head coach, the Cougars defeated Old Saybrook-Westbrook in a 27-22 final on September 10. Despite missing 17 players due to COVID-related issues, HK fought their way to a hard-fought victory over the rival Rams.

“My expectations of the team are high. I know they can achieve great success with hard work and determination,” Tyler said. “I expect the mentality that we will go 1-0 every week. Our team already had to deal with a lot of setbacks in the first week and we were able to take the win. The kids know we’re looking at it week by week and preparing them for any opponent.”

After seeing HK win in the first week of the season, Becker was delighted to see Tyler take a win on his close friend’s debut as Cougars head coach.

“I am so pumped for Tyler. So proud of him,” says Becker. “It was a huge opening win against Old Saybrook. I have so much love for him and that program.”

Until now, Tyler has been looking for different ways he can improve his coaching style. Tyler, 30, says he’s always open to change and willing to listen if anyone has advice.

“My expectations are to lead by example and be a coach my players can rely on when things aren’t going well – not just on the pitch, but in life in general. It’s a young group that is inexperienced in some areas so we’re going to coach them as best we can,” says Tyler. “Most of our coaching staff work at HK, so we’re all teachers at heart. We’re familiar faces on and off the field to them, which I think helps to build positive relationships between this team. Good teachers are great coaches.”

One of Tyler’s biggest inspirations growing up was Rob Grasso, a former head coach of the HK football team. Grasso asked Tyler to help coach a youth program as a senior in high school, and Tyler has been on the sidelines ever since.

“He was instrumental in assembling Mike Baklik’s staff at HK when Mike took over in 2014. He always says, ‘If you’re going to do something, do it the right way and give it 110 percent or don’t even do the It’s hard.” Tyler says of Grasso. “I feel like I adopted that mindset years ago and want to instill that same mindset in my players. Hard work and dedication are big in my book. I have known Rob for 16 years now and can certainly say that he has been the most influential in my football career as a player and coach.”

In addition to coaching, Wilcox is a special education teacher at HK and enjoys spending time with his wife Anna and daughter Madelyn.

“Daughter number two is on her way,” Tyler says. “I like to spend time with my family outside of work and also enjoy fishing, hunting and sports. Those are my main hobbies and have been my whole life.”