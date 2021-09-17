Sports
Wilcox begins tenure as head coach of HK Football
By By Dean Bibens • 9/16/2021 2:52 PM EST • Last updated 9/16/2021 2:56 PM
After nearly two years of no football due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haddam-Killingworth High School’s football program has seen his position as head coach fluctuate.
Mike Baklik coached the team from 2014 to 2019 and then Erik Becker took over in the midst of the pandemic. This year, Becker was offered the head coach job on the Daniel Hand football team, leaving the Cougars with a new job opening.
Then came Tyler Wilcox, who had been the defensive coordinator of Becker’s staff in 2020. Wilcox, a native of Higganum who played soccer at HK, eventually landed the job as head coach with the Cougars and couldn’t be happier to lead the team. season.
“It meant everything to be hired as a head coach at HK,” says Tyler. “I grew up here in the city, went to our schools, played on this team, continued to play football in college and found my way back to my roots. It felt like the right step for me to take on the role of head coach from the team that shaped my football career.”
Tyler has already got off to a great start with the Cougars. In Tyler’s first game as HK head coach, the Cougars defeated Old Saybrook-Westbrook in a 27-22 final on September 10. Despite missing 17 players due to COVID-related issues, HK fought their way to a hard-fought victory over the rival Rams.
“My expectations of the team are high. I know they can achieve great success with hard work and determination,” Tyler said. “I expect the mentality that we will go 1-0 every week. Our team already had to deal with a lot of setbacks in the first week and we were able to take the win. The kids know we’re looking at it week by week and preparing them for any opponent.”
After seeing HK win in the first week of the season, Becker was delighted to see Tyler take a win on his close friend’s debut as Cougars head coach.
“I am so pumped for Tyler. So proud of him,” says Becker. “It was a huge opening win against Old Saybrook. I have so much love for him and that program.”
Until now, Tyler has been looking for different ways he can improve his coaching style. Tyler, 30, says he’s always open to change and willing to listen if anyone has advice.
“My expectations are to lead by example and be a coach my players can rely on when things aren’t going well – not just on the pitch, but in life in general. It’s a young group that is inexperienced in some areas so we’re going to coach them as best we can,” says Tyler. “Most of our coaching staff work at HK, so we’re all teachers at heart. We’re familiar faces on and off the field to them, which I think helps to build positive relationships between this team. Good teachers are great coaches.”
One of Tyler’s biggest inspirations growing up was Rob Grasso, a former head coach of the HK football team. Grasso asked Tyler to help coach a youth program as a senior in high school, and Tyler has been on the sidelines ever since.
“He was instrumental in assembling Mike Baklik’s staff at HK when Mike took over in 2014. He always says, ‘If you’re going to do something, do it the right way and give it 110 percent or don’t even do the It’s hard.” Tyler says of Grasso. “I feel like I adopted that mindset years ago and want to instill that same mindset in my players. Hard work and dedication are big in my book. I have known Rob for 16 years now and can certainly say that he has been the most influential in my football career as a player and coach.”
In addition to coaching, Wilcox is a special education teacher at HK and enjoys spending time with his wife Anna and daughter Madelyn.
“Daughter number two is on her way,” Tyler says. “I like to spend time with my family outside of work and also enjoy fishing, hunting and sports. Those are my main hobbies and have been my whole life.”
Sources
2/ https://www.zip06.com/profile/20210916/wilcox-starts-tenure-as-head-coach-of-h-k-football
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]