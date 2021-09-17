This loss is ours as a Baltimore city hockey team mourns two young members killed in East Baltimore shooting – CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a spate of recent violence involving youth in Baltimore, 22-year-old Abe Ludden and 20-year-old Davon “Peanut” Barnes were gunned down on East Monument Street on Sunday, according to Mark Conner, who coached both young men through The Tender Bridge. , a nonprofit, and the Baltimore Banners hockey team.

“For the past few months, Peanut appeared on Monument and we were concerned. We were concerned. The one thing we can’t offer our children is a refuge – a 24/7 protective bubble. It hurts all of us to have lost both these guys,” Conner told WJZ researcher Mike Hellgren. He told Hellgren that when he thinks of Peanut, he immediately remembers “a kid who flew across the ice with a big smile on his face. He loved being part of our family and he loved playing hockey.”

A 15-year-old was also injured in the shooting, which remains unsolved. It was one of many in East Baltimore in the past five days where bullets have struck victims as young as 12 years old.

“For us, the mission is to give these children a chance to feel better about themselves. Take them off the streets for a few hours every Saturday and every Sunday and try to better understand the world and the possibilities,” Conner said. “A number of children would tell us they had friends who were shot and killed, but this is the first time it has directly affected one of our children.”

Coach Conner spent ten years with Peanut and five years with Abe. He put a GoFundMe that has raised more than $11,000 for the funerals. The money left over goes to The Tender Bridge.

“We’re surrogate parents in some ways, so it’s like losing your own child,” Conner said.

Several parents in East Baltimore this week told WJZ that programs like this are needed – that there is little for kids to do. “We need people to join in as mentors,” Conner told Hellgren.

The Tender Bridge has seen an outpouring of support and wants to ensure that these young men are never forgotten.

“So many condolences start with, ‘We’re sorry for your loss,’ but this loss belongs to the entire city. This loss belongs to us as a city and all the people and everyone who lives in it, and we have to start thinking about all these terrible things that way. It touches us as a family and as a community—the entire Baltimore citizenry.”

You can donate to The Tender Bridge and read more about the organization here: http://thetenderbridge.org.