Local table tennis season is over





By Allan Clarke Another open class competitive season ended this week at the Leichhardt Park Table Tennis Center on Campbell Street. The last competition of the year will start after the school holidays and this season will be the annual closed championships which will no doubt generate a lot of interest at the end of the year. In the current game, the combination of Matthew Pettett, Dave Hockings, Geoff Geddes and Emily Steffen held the lead all season. Although the cushion was several times as low as one point, the winning margin was an impressive five points when stumps were drawn with the premiership being decided on a first-past-the-post basis. While a few other teams threatened to lead the standings several times during the two full laps competition, the biggest challenge came from the final runner-up, the side made up of Rayden Smith, Ann-Louise Stewart, Chris Leitner and Dave. Milverton. One of the most interesting features of this fixture is that while the four players are split into two divisions for the singles matches, with the number one and two players making up the top section, while the doubles bands have the first and third player joining forces, just like the number two and four. While this concept allows for a large number of close clashes in the singles rounds, as players of similar standard in both sections are together, adjustments need to be made in the main doubles ties as some players would not have played together in the past. In the final round of this week, Pettett’s outfit took on Matthew Steffen, Monica Deeth, Pam Clarke and Glen McDonald, taking the place of Eden Delamain, who was out of town on a work assignment. Pettett’s outfit confirmed the preference with a 6-4 win, and to emphasize the importance of the doubles, the victors won both. Pettett finished the season without dropping a singles match and although Matthew Steffen took on the challenge, he went down in straight sets to finish the season as the second best performer, only to lose from Pettett on the two occasions they collided. The other very important game of the evening was when Smith and his charges took on the team of Dane Coughlans. The Smiths team could only take a win by six rubbers to four and the seemingly impossible task of regaining Pettetts’ commanding lead came to fruition. In this match, Smith returned an undefeated scorecard, as did Chris Leitner, and on the other side of the ledger, Coughlan and Erica Nolan both had too many aces for Ann-Louise Stewart. Each side won a doubles draw in very close results. The local club’s annual closed championships will begin on October 18 and all details will be available to members when the top matches resume after the school holidays. Club nights, Mondays from 7.30pm, continue and social players are welcome to participate. During the school holidays, youth coaching takes a break and restarts on Thursday 7 October at 4.30 pm.

