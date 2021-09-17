Sports
Lucas: Plan Quick Reactions – University of North Carolina Athletics
1. We already knew the conference opponents and dates, and the Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, so tonight’s release is mostly about seeing the conference opponents fall.
2. With that in mind, the first look should be at how many short turns the Tar Heels take. There are three Saturday-Monday combinations this year. The hardest seems to be the first, when Carolina hosts NC State on January 29 at 8 p.m. and plays in Louisville less than 48 hours later on January 31. The short lead times are always more difficult when the back end is on the way, because then there is travel on the “off” day. It’s a tough assignment to face a local rival, followed by a road trip to a good team.
3. Carolina’s other turnaround from Saturday to Monday is February 19 at Virginia Tech, followed by a February 21 home date with Louisville and a February 26 road trip to NC State, followed by a February 28 home game with Syracuse. That is Carolina’s only meeting with the Orange squad this season, which means that all preparations for Jim Boeheim’s zone-defense must be done in one day. Carolina was 2-1 last year in the Saturday-Monday turnaround (with one Monday game postponed) and 2-4 during the 2019-20 campaign.
4. That December 5 ACC opener at Georgia Tech looms up as a big early-season test. The Tar Heels don’t have a great recent history traveling to Atlanta early in the season, including a loss last season. But Jose Alvarado is (finally) gone and Carolina has already played seven games. Winning a road conference before Christmas would be a good start to Hubert Davisfirst season as head coach.
5. For the past 15 years, it’s been safe to assume that the Tar Heels will still be working on their rotation in December and January, causing the occasional early-season headache. We don’t really know what will happen under Davis. Carolina has plenty of early season testing, including games against Purdue and Tennessee or Villanova in Connecticut, a game against Michigan and a meeting with UCLA in Las Vegas. That’s a stacked non-conference schedule even before you consider ACC games against Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech before January 1.
6. And on January 1, the Tar Heels are at Boston College for an afternoon tip. That feels like a very strange game, and it’s part of three road races in the first four conference games for the Tar Heels. Carolina also played three of the first four ACC games on the road last year, going 2-2.
7. It feels like leagues are finally starting to understand that announcing football match times further in advance makes it easier for fans to attend and helps to attend. Unfortunately, we are now dealing with the same problem in basketball. Three of Carolina’s last four games on Saturday are listed as TBA.
8. As problematic as that development is, it is a positive trend that both Carolina-Duke games continue on Saturday. The regular season finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5 at 6pm, which should be Mike Krzyzewski’s last game at Cameron Indoor Stadium (barring an NIT appearance), promises to be a major national sports story.
9. It is always important when evaluating the scheme to check the ACC opponents on the road. This year’s few road trips are to Notre Dame, Miami, Wake Forest and Clemson. There aren’t any easy road trips in the league, of course, but that’s a relatively manageable quartet, especially since the South Bend visit will likely be with few students on campus.
10. In contrast, the home-only matchups are Virginia, Florida State, Pitt, and Syracuse. Ask yourself how you would feel if those were road-only games. That’s a lucky foursome not to have to visit along the way.
11. Carolina will not play a home game on the weekend after February 12. Those are traditionally the best Smith Center crowds of the year. The Tar Heels need energy during the week in the building against Pitt, Louisville and Syracuse. On the other hand, look for that December 29 home date with Virginia Tech — in a moment, sigh, to be announced — as a secretly tough ticket. The Hokies will be good, have quite a fan base in the area, and the home game between Christmas and New Years is traditionally a sought-after ticket for those with family in town.
12. Ultimately, tonight’s schedule release means only one thing: We’re going to have a much more normal basketball season this year. Late Night is October 15 and then it’s time for Tar Heel basketball.
