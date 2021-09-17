Sports
Facebook adds new Cricket tab to Watch, ramp engagement for T20 World Cup
As part of its multi-year clip rights partnership with the International Cricket Council, Facebook will add more ways for people to share, watch and engage with cricket content during the upcoming T20 Men’s World Cup.
This includes adding a cricket tab to Facebook Watch, which will have dedicated cricket video content, allowing users to watch game highlights, player and team-related content, and creator-led videos. It also offers advertisers the opportunity to interact with cricket and brands. Facebook Watch is a combination of original programming and user-generated content, and sees 1.25 million users worldwide every month.
“We (will) have a special Cricket (Facebook) Watch tab. While the tournament is in progress, ICC polls can be created directly on Stories, and you can create a league, meaning you can play with each other and your friends. can play while the tournament is underway,” said Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head, Global Marketing Solutions, Facebook India. “India likes to share the excitement around sports,” he added.
As an example of the love of sports, he said, the recently concluded Olympic and Paralympic Games saw the highest number of conversations on Facebook from India.
Given India’s longstanding love of cricket, Facebook will leverage its global ICC partnership for the Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held from October 17 to November 14 this year.
This means that while the World Cup is underway, a new tab will be visible to users marketing ‘Cricket’, making it easier to discover and watch match-related content. Furthermore, users can also create their own competition and play a quiz around ICC Topics with their friends and followers.
“The digital consumption of cricket through ICC events has continued to grow, with Facebook emerging as a leading platform for us to engage with our fan base. ICC’s partnership with Facebook will help cricket fans delve even deeper into the sport at the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup by not only giving them the chance to watch a range of digital content, but also providing them with a new way to engage with the sport and experience the game through unique social opportunities, allowing them to share and express themselves during the tournament,” said Anurag Dahiya (ICC Chief Commercial Officer).
In July, ICC said Facebook accounted for most of the consumption of ICC’s digital assets with 423 million views and 368 million minutes consumed on the ICC page on the social media platform.
The social media giant announced a four-year deal in 2019 with the ICC, as an exclusive partner for digital content rights for short clips in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
The deal includes match reports, key moments in the game, other match and feature content, and post-match replays for the rest of the world until 2023. It gives Facebook exclusive clip rights to ICC events, including the 2023 World Cup in India, in the Indian subcontinent, and non-exclusively to the rest of the world.
“People don’t just talk to each other, but also to players and teams they want to reach,” says Bhushan. “We will be doing hourly in-match content, match highlights while the match is underway, match preview… it’s a full cricket experience but Facebook style,” he added.
According to Global WebIndex, 33.9 percent of Facebookers follow teams and players in India, which is why Facebook will create an engaging experience for its users during the World Cup.
For creator-led content, Facebook partners with former cricketers such as Akash Chopra, Virender Sehwag and more than 100 creators in categories such as food (Madhura’s Recipe), travel (Curly Tales) and DIY, Arts and Crafts to create cricket-related content during the World Cup T20. In addition, businesses can leverage the high engagement around cricket by advertising on InStream Reserve, Facebook’s most premium ad inventory.
