Alabama vs. Florida: Prediction, Choice, Football Match Odds, Spread, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel





No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida will face off on Saturday at The Swamp in Gainesville, Florida in a rematch of the 2020 SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide survived a late scare from the Gators in that one en route to the National title. This year’s version of the Crimson Tide features several new faces, including quarterback Bryce Young, but the results haven’t changed much — they’re still a juggernaut. Florida is fresh from wins over FAU and USF, but still looking for consistency below the middle. Emory Jones has thrown in two interceptions in each of his first two games, while backup Anthony Richardson — who has proven to be a dynamic threat on the ground — has a hamstring injury. Let’s break this game down and pick straight up and against the spread. Alabama vs. Florida: must know Who is the Gators QB?:The natives are restless in Gainesville after Jones’ early season battle. Calls for freshman Richardson have evolved from whispers to a muffled roar, but coach Dan Mullen has not committed to Richardson taking the top spot on the depth chart. One thing’s for sure: sales against the Tide will soon put games aside. Richardson hasn’t been able to show what he’s got in the air, while Jones’ problems with the ball are a cause for concern. Will Mullen go with the unknown or roll the dice with a quarterback who hasn’t been responsible? That’s the game’s biggest storyline on the Gators side. Will Anderson’s status: Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson is a freak among freaks on the Tide defense, but there are concerns about how healthy he will be on Saturday. The sophomore sustained a knee injury in last week’s win over Mercer, and coach Nick Saban said on Monday that Anderson is considered a daily affair for Saturday’s game against the Gators. Anderson has 12 tackles, two loss tackles and one sack in two games. Even if he doesn’t make the game, he has a huge impact on the defense through the attention he demands. Florida is third in the SEC in allowed tackles for loss with six and leads the conference in rushing with 381.5 yards per game, but will have his hands full if Anderson is at or near 100%. Florida must avoid the big games:The Alabama attack is loaded with Young at the helm, Brian Robinson Jr. who carries the rock and John Metchie III and Co. who hide behind the defense. Meanwhile, Florida has given up 24 plays of 10 or more yards – tied for ninth in the SEC. That’s a little concerning given the two cupcakes it played in the first two games. Alabama has a knack for quickly turning close games into blowouts because of big plays, and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham just can’t let that happen. How Alabama vs. Florida live Date: Saturday 18 Sept. |Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium — Gainesville, Florida

TV:CBS |Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free) team vs. Team prediction, choices Featured game | Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide If Mullen wants to at least have a shot, he’ll start Richardson. It doesn’t sound like he’s willing to pay that based on what he’s said publicly this week. But will it really matter in the end? Probably not. The Alabama defenses will strike at whoever takes the photos and prevent the running game from getting started. Grantham will take unnecessary risks on the defensive side and the Crimson Tide will roll to an easy win in The SwampForecast: Alabama (-15.5) Which college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 3, and which Top 25 favorite is going down hard?Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread— all from a tried-and-true computer model that’s brought in more than $3,500 in profits in the past five seasons — and find out.

