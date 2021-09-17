Sports
Union College hockey’s Richter enjoys being a striker more than a goalkeeper
SCHENECTADIE As a youth hockey player, Tom Richter played goalkeeper for a time, as did his father, legendary New York Rangers goalkeeper Mike Richter, who led the team back to the 1994 Stanley Cup.
But Richter also played forward in youth hockey. And he really liked that.
I started as a goalkeeper. I was probably 5 or 6, said Richter, the Union freshman before the team started training at Messa Rink on Thursday. But just like how young teams work, I played forward because there was a rotation. I fell in love with forward.
And what did Richters’ father think?
I don’t know what my father really thinks about that, Richter said with a laugh. I’ve never looked back. Since then it’s been going great.
Richter said he reached out to his father for advice on playing college hockey and the hiring process. Mike Richter played college hockey in Wisconsin, and the award for the best goalkeeper in college hockey is named after him.
He’s been a great resource, Richter said. I lean on him all the time just for advice and, frankly, as a friend to talk to through the ups and downs. I love having him in my corner and he has helped me a lot.
Richter is no stranger to Union. Four years ago he participated in a summer camp at Messa Rink. He immediately fell in love with Union.
Ever since I first set foot on campus, something about the school gripped me, Richter said. Love it ever since. From that moment on I was [thinking] this is the school i want to go to.
Union showed a lot of interest in me from the start. They hold a special place in my heart simply because they have always had a great relationship with them. When I got the chance to come here, I jumped on it in a heartbeat.
Richter, a left-handed shot, played in 20 games in an abbreviated season last year for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League. He scored three goals and six assists.
In addition to being in the prospects camp, Union head coach Rick Bennett saw Richter play for the Salisbury School in 2018-19 and the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings the following season. Bennett loved what he saw.
He can skate, Bennett said. He always seems to be involved in the play. He showed some skill when he had those skillful field games. And he has character. During his visit and just getting to know him, he is a good quality guy.
I’m looking for speed and in the skill area when needed, and well in front. Hopefully he learns to finish his hits just like they all will. He’s one that I think can contribute to the prediction as well.
FULL TRAINING
Thursday was the first full-team workout of the season as the Dutch prepare for their exhibition game against RPI on October 2 in Messa. That will be their first game since Yale’s loss in Game 3 of ECAC Hockey’s first round on March 8, 2020. Last season’s schedule was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dutch will play their first regular season game on October 8 in New Hampshire.
Players and coaches were happy to be back on the ice.
Everything we went through last year was just super excited, said Union senior forward Josh Kosack. Obviously, with classes starting late this year, we were excited to finally get everyone back together with the coaching staff. Were super excited and just trying to prepare for UNH.
Practicing with the goal of having a season this year will make the workouts more fun.
Last year we were practicing with a lot of strangers and a lot of what-ifs, Kosack said. So now that we have an official start date with RPI as an exhibition game, followed by UNH the following weekend, there is definitely a little more jump in our step. I think we were much more grateful for the opportunity just because of what happened last year and you can never take anything for granted.
NO STREAMING
While most of the Unions games will be streamed on ESPN+ this season, a Union spokesperson said the exhibition game against RPI will not be televised.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: School Sports, Sports
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/09/16/richter-enjoys-being-a-forward-more-than-a-goalie/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]