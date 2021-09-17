Union College hockey’s Richter enjoys being a striker more than a goalkeeper

SCHENECTADIE As a youth hockey player, Tom Richter played goalkeeper for a time, as did his father, legendary New York Rangers goalkeeper Mike Richter, who led the team back to the 1994 Stanley Cup.

But Richter also played forward in youth hockey. And he really liked that.

I started as a goalkeeper. I was probably 5 or 6, said Richter, the Union freshman before the team started training at Messa Rink on Thursday. But just like how young teams work, I played forward because there was a rotation. I fell in love with forward.

And what did Richters’ father think?

I don’t know what my father really thinks about that, Richter said with a laugh. I’ve never looked back. Since then it’s been going great.

Richter said he reached out to his father for advice on playing college hockey and the hiring process. Mike Richter played college hockey in Wisconsin, and the award for the best goalkeeper in college hockey is named after him.

He’s been a great resource, Richter said. I lean on him all the time just for advice and, frankly, as a friend to talk to through the ups and downs. I love having him in my corner and he has helped me a lot.

Richter is no stranger to Union. Four years ago he participated in a summer camp at Messa Rink. He immediately fell in love with Union.

Ever since I first set foot on campus, something about the school gripped me, Richter said. Love it ever since. From that moment on I was [thinking] this is the school i want to go to.

Union showed a lot of interest in me from the start. They hold a special place in my heart simply because they have always had a great relationship with them. When I got the chance to come here, I jumped on it in a heartbeat.

Richter, a left-handed shot, played in 20 games in an abbreviated season last year for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League. He scored three goals and six assists.

In addition to being in the prospects camp, Union head coach Rick Bennett saw Richter play for the Salisbury School in 2018-19 and the BCHL’s Prince George Spruce Kings the following season. Bennett loved what he saw.

He can skate, Bennett said. He always seems to be involved in the play. He showed some skill when he had those skillful field games. And he has character. During his visit and just getting to know him, he is a good quality guy.

I’m looking for speed and in the skill area when needed, and well in front. Hopefully he learns to finish his hits just like they all will. He’s one that I think can contribute to the prediction as well.

FULL TRAINING

Thursday was the first full-team workout of the season as the Dutch prepare for their exhibition game against RPI on October 2 in Messa. That will be their first game since Yale’s loss in Game 3 of ECAC Hockey’s first round on March 8, 2020. Last season’s schedule was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dutch will play their first regular season game on October 8 in New Hampshire.

Players and coaches were happy to be back on the ice.

Everything we went through last year was just super excited, said Union senior forward Josh Kosack. Obviously, with classes starting late this year, we were excited to finally get everyone back together with the coaching staff. Were super excited and just trying to prepare for UNH.

Practicing with the goal of having a season this year will make the workouts more fun.

Last year we were practicing with a lot of strangers and a lot of what-ifs, Kosack said. So now that we have an official start date with RPI as an exhibition game, followed by UNH the following weekend, there is definitely a little more jump in our step. I think we were much more grateful for the opportunity just because of what happened last year and you can never take anything for granted.

NO STREAMING

While most of the Unions games will be streamed on ESPN+ this season, a Union spokesperson said the exhibition game against RPI will not be televised.

