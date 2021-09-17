Tennis News – Time for the next generation to kick out Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, says Lloyd Harris

Lloyd Harris believes the time is right for the younger generation to kick the ‘Big Three’ off the table after Daniil Medvedev’s stunning US Open victory.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated men’s tennis for nearly 20 years, winning 60 of the last 73 Grand Slam titles.

But Medvedev’s win over Djokovic in the New York final was the biggest indication that times could change.

Asked if he felt cracks are starting to appear in the ‘Big Three’, World No. 31 Harris said: “Absolutely, it’s been coming for a while. It’s hard for the younger generation to just get into those Grand Slams .

“Novak was just unstoppable until this very last game. I just think he faced an extremely difficult opponent that day. Daniil played really good tennis all summer and kind of reflects this newer generation.

In addition to Medvedev’s big break, Alexander Zverev defeated Djokovic at the Olympics and Stefanos Tsitsipas and Hubert Hurkacz have both won Masters titles this year.

This young generation is really coming through, Harris added. If you look at the top 50 now, I think there are more young guys out there than in the last 20 years.

“It just shows you… Felix [Auger-Aliassime] had a great run [at the US Open] as well as Hurkacz, who took a Masters win in Miami, [and Casper] Ruud wins three titles… so this new generation is coming through really well and these are all the guys I grew up with. It’s unbelievable how we’re all separated from each other within a year, almost between 1996 and 1998, which is pretty incredible.

“So yeah, I’ve known these guys for a long time, we’re already competitive in the juniors and it’s nice to see us all making progress and now I think it’s time to kick out the Big Three and the younger generation taking over.

Harris, 24, has had some big wins of his own this year beating Stan Wawrinka, Nadal, Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov.

He is on his way to a career-high number 31 in the world after reaching the quarterfinals at the US Open, where he lost to Zverev in straight sets. Harris says he is not intimidated by meeting anyone on tour and more believes he can beat the top players.

“I’ve known these guys since I was 15, 16 and played on the ITF (International Tennis Federation) junior tours. I’ve seen them all around and played against some of them.

It’s almost like one of your friends you grew up with and now [we are] all just competing against each other on tour.

“Of course we are fierce competitors when we are on the pitch, but I am certainly not afraid or intimidated to go against them on the pitch. And also now with my recent victories, I have more confidence even when you are going up against a Rafa, Roger or Novak… you have to have the confidence to beat them and I know I can do it… so why not, you know it’s going to be an extremely difficult match and you have to be ready for a challenge that’s for sure.

But that’s what we love, we love going out in front of fans, in new stadiums and getting goosebumps moments as we battle one of those legends.

When you can win against one of them it always feels great, there’s almost that little bit of extra motivation when you play against them.

Harris has remained in New York after the US Open as he will play for South Africa in the Davis Cup against Venezuela. The South African squad also consists of Davis Cup veterans Ruan Roelofse and Raven Klaasen, and youngsters Philip Henning and Sipho Montsi.

South Africa Davis Cup captain Christo van Rensburg thinks Harris has the potential to climb even higher in the rankings.

“I’ve got to know him now and physically it’s amazing how strong the guy looks so I think the confidence of winning, competing and beating former number one’s… he can build on that confidence and from my point of view, [I am] very lucky to be here on the pitch with someone with such confidence.

