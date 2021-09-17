Chicago Bears September 16 Injury Report, Jimmy Graham Sensing Urgency





Nothing has changed: Peters and Borom were both injured in Sunday night’s 34-14 season opening loss against the Rams. But that doesn’t mean the offense was limited as Elijah Wilkinson came into play in the third set from the left. “I thought Elijah did an excellent job,” said offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. “I can speak. I think the staff to say that Elijah was in the game, as far as I can speak, had no effect whatsoever on what we were doing. I thought he was doing a great job of himself. I know he has in the past has played here all off season He has played both left and right [tackle] for us. We have a lot of confidence in Elia.” Wilkinson signed with the Bears in March. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2017, appearing in 45 games with 26 starts for Denver over the past four seasons. “He just stepped in and he did what he did the whole camp, just be reliable,” said right-wing tackle Germain Ifedi. “He came here and he had some things he wanted to prove, and when his chance was called, he was able to step in and be really steadfast for us.” Energy is missing: Veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree was candid about the defense’s disappointing performance against the Rams. “We just didn’t play with enough energy,” Ogletree said this week. “We could have played with a lot more energy than last Sunday night. If you feel good, you can see it on film and everyone can feel it. It’s kind of those things. I just think for us this week is about it bringing the energy and performing our plays and just being us: having fun and playing well.” The Bears allowed the Rams to score on six of the seven possessions in the game, not counting the kneeling moves to end both halves. Blown covers in the secondary enabled Matthew Stafford to throw 67 and 56 yards touchdown passes. Asked about Ogletree’s claim that the defense lacked energy, coach Matt Nagy said: “Often in all three phases, when you make big plays, you get that energy there. It’s created by the play on the field. She had a few explosive moves and that can take your energy away but then you have to find it you have to get it back by making big plays and then we can also help it on the attack by making big plays to where you get the juice sidelines and there is that energy. “I felt like in that game we were catching up the whole game. And then we never caught up, and that’s probably where you kind of felt that. It wasn’t at least what I felt on the sidelines because it was the guys didn’t care or anything like that. It was more the flow of the game.”

