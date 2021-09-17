Mitch Marsh on devastating personal tragedy

Mitch Marsh watches during a 2018 test match against Pakistan (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Australian cricketer Mitch Marsh has spoken candidly about a devastating personal tragedy that has left him reeling amid what should have been one of the proudest moments of his career.

Marsh was awarded the Test vice captaincy for a run of two matches against Pakistan in the UAE in 2018.

Of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft Suspended for their role in the Cape Town ball manipulation scandal, Marsh was given an increased leadership role on the team and was asked to bat at number 4.

But just before the first Test, the 29-year-old was rocked by the devastating news that a close friend had taken his own life, and his series suffered as a result.

My good friend Jarvo, who was dating my cousin at the time, unfortunately got to a point in his life where that was the only option for him and it was extremely sad at the time, Marsh told me. The Howie Games podcast this week.

To get that news probably a week after the first test was very hard to deal with.

I felt a little guilty at the time that I was away from my family, away from my cousin, and it was just unfathomable that he was away and I was away from home.

If Id had my time again I would certainly have gone home, but Id was just announced as vice-captain of the Test team; a huge honour.

We had a fairly young and different team, so I really wanted to be there. And I was going to hit number 4 on that series, so in my head I thought, it’s too good a chance to give up.

I haven’t slept for a whole week, experienced something like this. Everyone handles it differently but I just couldn’t sleep, had a lot of thoughts going through my head.

Marsh made 162 from 298 balls in a warm-up match against Pakistan A, but was unable to replicate that form in the Test series.

He made just 30 runs in two Tests, averaging 7.50 with a top score of 13 – a feat Marsh described as “horrific”.

Story continues

I just got this clear reminder of the fieldwork at a low point on the day of Jarvos’s funeral, and I just thought, is this all worth it? What am I doing here? he said.

Mitch Marsh leaves the field after being sacked against Pakistan in 2018 (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mitch Marsh retired as vice captain after two tests

After just two games as vice-captain, Marsh was sacked from the Australian Test side for the home summer later that year.

That kind of mentality continued all summer long. You come back to Australia and you are under the pump, he said.

That was a very tough summer for me, both away from cricket related to something like that and clearly not performing on the pitch, which made it more difficult.

Marsh has since returned to the national side in limited overs cricket and will try to help Australia win the upcoming T20 World Cup.

He was named in the Australian roster thanks to standout performances in horror recent tours through Bangladesh and the West Indies without Australia’s IPL stars.

The 29-year-old has also enjoyed a lovely week off the pitch, getting engaged to partner Greta Mack.

with MONKEY

Readers seeking support and information may contact: Beyond Blue at 1300 22 4636 or lifeline on 13 11 14.

