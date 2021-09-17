Trey Saunders versatility key to Hartley Hawks success





Trey Saunders’ ability to contribute in myriad ways was fully visible during Hartley football teams’ 48-21 win over Canal Winchester on September 3. Now a senior and in his third season as one of the top players for the Hawks, Saunders finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns received, added 69 yards rushing and one touchdown on five carries and returned a punt 50 yards for another score against the Indians. Saunders had seven all-purpose touchdowns through four games. When he’s not filling one of those three roles, in practice Saunders also takes shots as a backup quarterback and regularly contributes in the secondary. Hartley was 2-2 before facing Norwalk on September 17 and will play host to DeSales on September 24. The Hawkslost38-17 against Cleveland Benedictine on September 10. I need to know (the plays) of running back, receiver, lock, and I can play quarterback too, Saunders said. I really appreciate that I just have the leadership that I have and that everyone trusts me and that I know that the coaches depend on me and that I can achieve anything. Saunders’ first name is Treyvhon, but he’s been called Trey for as long as he can remember. Saunders, a Columbus native who lives in the Obetz area, broke his collarbone four games in his freshman year and missed the rest of that season. He also competed in athletics as a freshman, but his second track season in 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Last fall, Saunders rushed 56 times for 572 yards and six touchdowns, had 21 receptions for 408 yards and four scores, and was a starter in the secondary. He continued to improve his athleticism last spring by running 11.14 seconds to finish second in the 100 meters at the Division II State Track Meet. That feat came after 15 athletes finished with better regional times than Saunders a week earlier. In addition, Saunders has a GPA of 3.9 and has attracted interest from colleges such as Brown, Bucknell, Colgate, Dartmouth, and Pennsylvania. He is usually recruited as a slot receiver or wide receiver. I would say the track has helped a lot with my strength, power and speed in general because when you get out of the blocks it translates on the field too, said Saunders. I feel like your education opens a lot of doors because if you don’t have a good GPA, you don’t have prestigious colleges or a big (Division I) school looking at you. Against Benedictine, Saunders had six catches for 115 yards and rushed eight times for 112 yards. He contributed to an offensive offense with senior Nyal Johnson at running back and junior Peyton Underwood at quarterback as well as senior running backs Cherod Bowens and Richard Kenny. Defensively, Saunders started the first two games on safety, but suffered from cramps both weeks. He has since split time in that position with senior Alex Ramicone. Saunders is also on the kick-off return unit along with Kenny. I’m happy with him and the way he’s evolved in his commitment to getting stronger, said coach Brad Burchfield. That really helped with its durability. (Its) allowed us to use his skills in all three phases. [email protected] UlreyThis week

