Field hockey looks set to continue with a fast start – The Cowl





Field hockey update and preview Ben Bilotti ’23 Sports staff The Providence College Womens Field Hockey team is off to a strong start to their season. The team won its first two games against Bryant University and Boston University. The Friars defeated their opponents 6-1 in the first two games. After losing their next two games, they defeated Long Island University 5-2 on Sunday, September 12 to improve their record to 4-2. The Friars’ early success indicates that the team has great potential to make big strides in the BIG EAST Conference. The team currently has the fourth best win percentage in the league. In the season opener against Bryant, the Friars set the tone by beating the Bulldogs with a score of 4-0. Roos Michiels 24 and Celia Preveza 25 each scored the first goals of their collegiate careers to help the Friars win. Both goals came in the second quarter. Six Providence players collected at least one point through a goal or assist. PC continued their success in their second game against Boston University, beating the team 2-1. Olivia Ward 21GS scored her second goal of the season and gave the Friars an early lead in the second quarter. The match was a regional battle. It remained scoreless until Ward scored in the second quarter. BU tied the score shortly afterwards and the game remained tied until Niamh Gowing scored 22 early in the fourth quarter. The Boston University Terriers withdrew their keeper shortly after, but the Friars defended well to hold onto the win. The Friars registered their fourth win of the season this Sunday, beating Long Island University 5-2. Waring and Gowing led the attack with two goals each. The game started quickly as LIU scored two goals early in the first and second quarters. Goalkeeper Asia Porter 24 helped the Friars maintain their late lead with six saves. Porter has had great success since joining the Friars last season. In the season shortened by COVID-19, Porter had a save percentage of 0.756. She had a career day against Boston College on April 14, with a career-high 17 saves. To continue their early success, the Friars will rely on Porter’s goalkeeping prowess. With a strong keeper in the net and top scorers Ward and Gowing in the lead, PC has victory in its sights. The Friars are in good shape to stay in the top or middle of the pack of the BIG EAST. Their strongest opponents seem to be the undefeated Liberty University and Temple University. PC records Temple October 8 at Lennon Family Field. Then they take it on October 22 at Liberty’s home ground. These two matches will be sure to circle on the calendar. The next game of Providence Colleges is scheduled for Friday, September 17, when they face Villanova. The Friars will take on the Pennsylvania Wildcats at 5 p.m. Villanova is currently 2-4 and will move closer to .500 when they play against the Friars. PC will have to watch out for Meghan Mitchell 24, Villanova’s top scorer. Keep up to date with Friars Field Hockey; it looks like a promising year. Brother Sport Brotherhood | Sep 16. 2021 Women’s football at full power Women’s Soccer Preview and Update Leo Hainline ’22 Sports Co-Editor The Providence College Womens Soccer team has done well early in the season despite a competitive schedule outside of the conference. Their 4-2-1 record has brought many positive results in the… read more Recommended slider | September 03, 2021 Men’s soccer example Providence College Mens Soccer is off to a strong start to the season, winning their first two games against Fordham University and Saint Peters University. The Friars have buried nine goals between the two games thanks to their relentless attacking… read more Brotherhood | 06 May 2021 Zimmerman succeeds Down Under Former Friar Star Wins Championship Leo Hainline ’22 Sports Staff Catherine Zimmerman 16, one of the most accomplished football players in the history of the Providence College program, recently expanded her successful career in Australia by winning the W-League Championship with the . .. read more Brotherhood | 06 May 2021 99: The last at bat The Story of Providence College Baseball Thomas Zinzarella ’21 Sports Staff 27 minutes is not nearly enough to tell the entire history of the Providence College baseball program. Figuring out how to tell the story was even harder.… read more

