Cross Country Set For Regional Preview At North Alabama Showcase





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Ole Miss cross country for men and women gets a taste of the NCAA South Regional course at the North Alabama Showcase early Friday morning. In addition to a physical preview of the track, Ole Miss will also get a feel for the competition for the regional with a field that is heavy with teams from the NCAA’s southern region. Both Rebel teams enter the competition at the national level, with the Ole Miss women at number 14 and the men at number 16. The men rank as the only ranked team in the competition, but the Rebel women face an intriguing team battle with number 7 Alabama also planned to flee. the no. 16 Rebel men opened the season with a third-place team finish in the Memphis Twilight on Sept. 4, and will unleash the bulk of their deep roster in Huntsville Friday morning. At the head of that onslaught are reigning SEC Champion and SEC Runner of the Year, Mario Garcia Romo . placeholder image , as well as SEC runner-up Cole Bullock , which are a formidable one-two punch for Ole Miss. Key veterans Cade Bethmann and Michael Coccia are also slated to make their debut on Friday, as is Washington’s transfer Cruz Culpepper in what will be his first career collegiate cross country race. Top class from the Memphis Twilight, Dereck Elkins , will also return to the course. the no. 14 Ole Miss women take a strong team win in the Memphis Twilight and will build on that with a powerful own roster on Friday. All five top-13 scorers from the season opener are back in action Cate Tracht (fourth, 17:43.33), Brooke Gilmore (fifth, 17:47.21, PR), Hannah Ielfield (sixth, 17:53.67, PR), Morgan Claire Rose (10th, 18:16.17, PR) and Makayla Fick (13th, 18:20.23, PR) as well as a deep pool of veterans making their debut. Top NCAA Finishers of 2020 Anna Elkin (49th), Sintayehu Vissa (51st) and Loral Winn (60th) are all slated to open their 2021 seasons on Friday alongside 2019 SEC Freshman of the Year Skylar Boogerd , two-time NCAA All-South Region runner Clio Ozanne-Jaques and several others. The competition kicks off Friday morning with the men’s 8K at 7:30 a.m. CT, followed by the women’s 5K at 8:15 a.m. CT. Men’s 8K Race 7:30am CT Alabama

