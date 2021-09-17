Fans explode after Virat Kohli .’s announcement

Virat Kohli looks on during a Twenty20 International against Australia in 2020. (Photo by Matt King – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as India’s T20 captain after next month’s World Cup.

Earlier this week, reports appeared that Kohli would relinquish his role as captain of India in both T20 and ODI formats.

‘FEELS GUILTY’: Mitch Marsh opens up on sad personal tragedy

‘SAD DAY’: Cricket world rocked by legend’s retirement

However, the star batsman announced on Thursday that he is only giving up the T20 captaincy at this stage.

“Understanding the workload is very important”, said Kohli, whose leadership has been: the subject of increasing speculation in recent months.

“I feel I have to give myself the space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI Cricket.

“I have decided to step down as captain of the T20 after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October.”

The 32-year-old became captain of the limited-overs when MS Dhoni stepped aside in 2017.

He has faced mounting pressure as he failed to win India the World Cup or the Champions Trophy.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), supported Kohli this week to continue.

“I gave everything to the team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 team as a forward-thinking batsman,” Kohli said.

“Of course it took a long time to come to the decision,” he explained, adding that he had consulted with Indian coach Ravi Shastri and opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is likely to become the captain.

He also said he informed Shah, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and the national selectors of his decision.

The BCCI said Kohli “will remain available for selection for the T20 format after the upcoming ICC (International Cricket Council) event”.

Ganguly said: “Virat has been a real asset to Indian Cricket and has led with confidence.

“He is one of the most successful captains of all sizes. The decision was made with the future roadmap in mind.”

Story continues

Kohli will lead his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore in the T20 tournament which resumes on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates after a four-month pandemic suspension.

The T20 World Cup kicks off two days after the IPL ends on October 15 in the UAE and Oman, with the final scheduled for November 14.

Sharma has led IPL holders Mumbai Indians to a record five titles, while Kohli’s Bangalore is still looking for their virgin crown.

Rohit Sharma is expected to take over from Virat Kohli as India’s T20 captain. (Photo by Surjeet Yadav/Getty Images)

Cricket world reacts to Virat Kohli .’s announcement

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the change in leadership of the T20 will not affect an ‘established’ Indian team.

“It won’t have much of an impact on Team India,” Gavaskar told Indian TV channel ‘Aaj Tak’.

“Now it is widely reported that Rohit will become the T20 captain because of his IPL record.

“It’s a regular group and it will take little time for the players, who have been around for a while, to adapt to the change.”

A prolific hitter of the highest order, Kohli led India to the 2017 Champions Trophy final and the 2019 World Cup semi-finals.

He captained India in a total of 45 T20 matches with 27 wins, 14 losses and two draws.

As captain, he scored 1,502 runs, 12 of them half-centuries with an average of 48.45 and a strike rate of 143.18.

Kohli will have Dhoni mentor the national side in his first and final appearance as captain in the T20 World Cup.

with AFP

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.