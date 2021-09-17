Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Week 2

It doesn’t take long for things to form in power rankings. After just two weeks of play, the Big Ten begins to form.

After a few weeks there will be three quadrants and that will probably change too. There haven’t been many surprises other than Ohio State and Iowa switching places at the top. After two weeks of action, football fans should be excited for what lies ahead in the country.

Let’s see how the power rankings are formed after two weeks.

1. No. 5 Iowa (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Earlier: 3

Most Recent: W, 27-17 at No. 9 Iowa State

Next: 9/18 vs. Kent State

Iowa could be legit. Is it time to believe? After a Week 1 blowout that many said was more a product of Indiana than the Hawkeyes, they followed it up with a road win against the Iowa top-10. Spencer Petras does enough by not turning the ball around and the defense is stingy again. Iowa has a chance to be 5-0 if they host Penn State in a few weeks.

2. No. 9 Ohio State (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Earlier: 1

Most recent: L, 35-28 vs. No. 12 Oregon

Next: 9/18 vs. Tulsa

So much for Ohio State feeling comfortable at the top of the rankings. Ohio State suffered a loss to Oregon at their home turf when the Ducks were without Kayvon Thibodeaux. Not a great look, especially on defense. CJ Verde relieved the Buckeyes for 161 yards and two scores on 20 carries. They didn’t stop the entire game, and despite some nice numbers on paper (35-for-54 for 484 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception), CJ Stroud didn’t open many eyes. A loss came earlier than expected, but the Buckeyes always have a chance to run the table and win the Big Ten.

3. No. 10 Penn State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Earlier: 2

Most recent: W, 44-13 vs. Ball State

Next: 9/18 vs. no. 22 Auburn

Is James Franklin going to USC? The jury is out yet, but the Nittany Lions pull it off on the field and have another chance to make a statement this week. Penn State will host Auburn and aim for their second top-25 win of the season. The defense is good, the wide receivers are dynamic and Sean Clifford is underrated. Penn State won four in a row to close out the 2020 season and looks set to click right away in 2021.

4. No. 25 Michigan (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Earlier: 5

Most recent: W, 31-10 vs. Washington

Next: 18/9 vs. Northern Illinois

Michigan hasn’t had a real test this season, but this is how to beat bad teams. Washington came off an opening loss to Montana. The Wolverines couldn’t disappoint and they didn’t. This was an odd box score. Cade McNamara threw the ball just 15 times and finished with 44 yards. The fact remains that he didn’t have to throw the ball. Blake Corum finished with 171 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Hassan Haskins had a total of 155 yards and a score. Michigan could be 4-0 en route to a Wisconsin road game.

5. No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Earlier: 4

Most recent: W, 34-7 vs. Eastern Michigan

Next: 9/25 vs. no. 12 Notre Dame

Wisconsin will enjoy an easy break in the season after blowing out Eastern Michigan. They will return with back-to-back games against Notre Dame and Michigan. We’ll find out very soon what the Badgers are. Graham Mertz will have to find his groove and Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi will be a workhorse. Wisconsin is a question mark right now, but there’s nothing here to knock them out of the top five.

6. Michigan State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 6

Most recent: W, 42-14 vs. Youngstown State

Next: 9/18 at No. 24 Miami

Sometimes it’s about how you win games and Michigan State won easily. Youngstown State is not a superior opponent, but the Spartans struggled on neither side of the ball. Payton Thorne finished 15-for-21 for 280 yards and four touchdowns in Week 2’s win. Mel Tucker could sort it out in the second year of his tenure and it will be a real test on the road against Miami this week .

7. Maryland (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 8

Most recent: W, 62-0 vs. Howard

Next: 9/17 in Illinois

A game against Howard must be settled as Maryland did on Saturday. The attack was hot and their defense didn’t allow a point. They have one more winable game with Illinois, so the Terrapins have a chance to advance. While this win over Howard was just a formality, it certainly wasn’t worthy of moving Maryland down the rankings.

8. Rutgers (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Earlier: 10

Most recent: W, 17-7 in Syracuse

Next: 18/9 vs. Delaware

An ugly victory is still a victory. The Scarlet Knights allowed only seven points and forced five turnovers for the second week in a row. They are +10 in the sales margin this season and only have five demerits on the year. Greg Schiano clearly has this team on the right track and in a matchup with Delaware. Fans should be excited to see how their team stacks up against the Big Ten competition.

9. Minnesota (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Previously: 7

Most recent: W, 31-26 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Next: 9/18 in Colorado

Minnesota fought the state of Ohio at home in week 1. This was enough to give the Golden Gophers a little confidence, but a narrow win over Miami (Ohio) doesn’t look too good. A road race against Colorado is no easy task, so we’ll see what the Gophers are made of to get ahead.

10. Indiana (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Earlier: 9

Most recent: W, 56-14 vs. Idaho

Next: 9/18 vs. No. 8 Cincinnati

Indiana rebounded after being blown off Iowa by knocking Idaho to the ground. It would have been worrisome if they hadn’t beaten Idaho this way. Indiana will host Cincinnati this week and this is going to be a telltale game. Does Indiana have the talent to win this match? Certainly, especially if Michael Penix performs well. If they do, the Hoosiers will return to the top half of the power rankings, but Indiana remains a big question mark for now.

11. Purdue (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 11

Most recent: W, 49-0 at UConn

Next: 9/18 at No. 12 Notre Dame

Purdue is 2-0, but expectations are still a bit down. They were able to dominate the humble UConn from the opening kick-off and hope this builds momentum in a match against Notre Dame, which was also unimpressive. Jack Plummer finished 16-for-20 for 245 yards and four touchdowns against the Huskies. Purdue wants to win that statement before they can be taken seriously.

12. Northwest (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Earlier: 13

Most recent: W, 24-6 vs. Indiana State

Next: 9/18 at Duke

Northwestern may be considered a disappointment to some, but this team clearly wouldn’t be the same as 2020. While they are still strong defensively, the offense has struggled and that was evident by setting up pianist Indiana State with just 24 points. Northwestern will win some games with defense, but they will struggle against the top of the conference who can put points on the board.

13. Nebraska (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Previously: 14

Most recent: W, 28-3 vs. buffalo

Next: 9/18 at No. 3 Oklahoma

After two weeks there are two transparent bottom feeders that can be interchangeable. Nebraska is the penultimate team here. They were able to dominate Buffalo, but the attack is still kind of stagnant. It doesn’t get any easier for the Cornhuskers as they prepare to travel to Oklahoma to take on one of the best teams in the country.

14. Illinois (1-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Previously: 12

Most recent: L, 42-14 in Virginia

Next: 9/17 vs. Maryland

It wasn’t long before the Bret Bielema era moved south. After an impressive season-opening win over Nebraska, the Illini have lost two in a row and are just ashamed of Virginia. With the gauntlet of the Big Ten on the way, Illinois could be a long year.