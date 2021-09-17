No. 2 Iowa Field Hockey Kicks Off Big Ten Game Against Indiana

Iowa midfielder/striker Ellie Holley attempts to score a goal during the Iowa Field Hockey Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Wake Forest on Aug. 27, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Wake Forest 5-3.

Hawkeye field hockey settled things to start the fall 2021 season, when Iowa went 6-0 through its non-conference slate, beating its opponents 33-4.

For four weeks of the season, Iowa is ranked No. 2 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll, behind only Big Ten foe Michigan in the No. 1 spot.

The strong start is encouraging for the Hawkeyes as they prepare to open Big Ten play this Friday.

6-0 we would have a target on our backs, said fifth-year midfielder Ellie Holley. Were ready and excited to start Big Ten game and this weekend is going to be a great first game.

Iowa booked four consecutive shutouts over the weekend, handing in just seven shots. The Hawkeyes have also scored goals from 13 different players, with Holley topping the standings with five total in the peak season over six games.

The Hawkeyes kick off Big Ten game on the road this weekend in Bloomington, Indiana, against the Hoosiers. Iowa has won the past three Big Ten openers. Although Indiana is the only conference team not to be in the NFCHA Top 25, the Hawkeyes are still preparing for a tough test with the Hoosiers.

When Iowa and Indiana met last season, the Hawkeyes took advantage of a last-minute penalty corner from midfielder Sofie Stribos to secure the win, 1-0.

The Hawkeyes are expecting another similarly resilient and hard-to-break Indiana team.

They are an improved side and added some talented players to the mix, said Hawkeye associate head coach Michael Boal. They make teams play hard and they are good at taking away space and opportunities.

Indiana field hockey went 1-14, 0-12 in the conference last season. Now the Hoosiers are 4-2 to start the 2021 fall season.

Iowa’s matchup against the Hoosiers Friday will also serve as the Hawkeyes’ first away game with fans since the 2019 season, but Iowa plans to mute the sound.

Every time we cross the line, we put everything else aside and get on with business, said fifth-year midfielder Maddy Murphy. It’s one of our strengths, being able to focus on what’s most important at the moment.

After their matchup against Indiana, the Hawkeyes will get a day of rest before taking on No. 5 Louisville on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 6-0 on the season, with strong wins over Princeton and Liberty, both of which are in the NFHCA top 15.

The primary focus this weekend is on Indiana and getting off to a good start in the Big Ten, Boal said. Hopefully we’ll gain momentum from Friday and carry it into a competitive game against Louisville on Sunday.

Louisville has won the past five meetings with the Hawkeyes and leads the series 8-4 overall.

Friday’s game against Indiana starts at 2 p.m. at the IU Field Hockey Complex and will be broadcast on BTN+. The Hawkeyes game against the Cardinals at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, will begin at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on Louisville’s Regional Sports Network.