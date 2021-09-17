Tigers Down Pitt in ACC Opener – Clemson Tigers Official Athletic Site





CLEMSON, SC In the first ACC game of the season, the Clemson women’s soccer team (6-2, 1-0 ACC) took advantage of opportunities and played a consistent defense throughout the game to a 2-0 win over Pittsburgh (7-2, 0 -) to strengthen. 1 ACC) on Thursday night at Historic Riggs Field. Junior Hal Hershfelt scored the first goal for the Tigers in the 17th minute. This was the third game in a row that Hershfelt scored the first goal for Clemson, and it came from a give-and-go from Makenna Morris, registering her fourth assist of the season. The sturdy Tiger defense held the Panthers to just three shots in the first half and only one shot on target, which was defended by goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff. The Tigers kept knocking on the door in the second half until Maliah Morris fouled in the penalty area to give the Tigers a chance to extend their lead to two. Sophomore Megan Bornkamp converted on the penalty to cement the victory for the Tigers. Hancuff led the defensive effort for Clemson as he cleared the sheet with three saves. The girls showed a lot of respect for Pitt because we had a super tight overtime game with them last year and I was really proud of the composure they showed, said Associate Head Coach Jeff Robbins. We played a fantastic defense in the first half and we are very proud of the execution of the game plan by the children. We had some moments in the second half where we could have been more composed, but the main thing is that our first ACC game ended with three points. The Tigers travel to Raleigh next Thursday night at 7 p.m. to play against NC State, before heading to Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. to fight the Tar Heels to complete the stretch of road. Game coverage for both games will be available on ACCNX. Follow @ClemsonWSoccer on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for full coverage of the Clemson women’s soccer team.

