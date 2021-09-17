IPL cricket circus is back

Dubai :

India, in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, was not an ideal place to complete the rest of the tournament and now the UAE has become a viable alternative.

The IPL has become the entertainment circus of the cricket world. Millions are glued to it, enjoying a live story with an uncertain and entertaining ending.

Cricket has amassed a global audience through the IPL that has brought in viewers and followers both young and old.

Similar to the popular circus that people used to enjoy, the IPL has acrobatic performers, jugglers, pranksters, muscular strongmen like batsmen, bowlers and field players.

The T20 format has made cricket a sport revered for action – calculations, mighty hits and all in a short space of time. One does not need to get into deeper nuances that were necessary to follow and understand cricket before.

The duel between bat and ball with a result in the end has made people of all ages enjoy the game.

The four teams likely to make it to the knockout stage of the tournament already have themselves ahead of others.

Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings need a few wins to secure themselves. They should do that very comfortably. By contrast, Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL squad over the years, must continue the form they showed in the last two games of the tournament’s first leg to break through.

Mumbai has struggled in the competition stage in the past. But they have always shown resilience to fight back.

In addition to qualifying, they also won the prestigious title at the end.

The most interesting battle in this year’s IPL has to do with the captaincy and leadership skills of the four men at the helm of teams likely to enter the final four stages.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the cool and composed veteran captain of T20 cricket, takes on current India captain Virat Kohli, his potential successor to Indian team captain Rohit Sharma and the unfathomable young and dynamic Rishabh Pant. Each has a team of proven players and it will be interesting to see how they can turn their sides into effective combat units.

Normally, teams have time to settle in and structure their squad. This will be like a sprint to the finish, where the captain will play an important role in managing his resources on the field.

He will have to evaluate the form and capabilities of each of his players. On the other hand, players will have to adapt immediately to the circumstances. More than the batters, the bowlers will have to get their act together quickly.

The T20 World Cup, which immediately follows the IPL in the UAE, has generated a little extra interest and concern among cricketers and franchisees.

The players selected to represent their country are eager to get an insight into the circumstances, while those who missed and are in the margins will want to prove their worth when called up as replacements.

What is particularly worrying for India is the workload that some of their star players will be subjected to before the T20 World Cup. While every IPL franchise has the goodness of heart and care for Indian cricket, it wouldn’t be fair to expect them not to take full advantage of their stars and ask them to take it easy. They have all put in a lot of effort and money, with the ambition to win the prestigious IPL trophy.

Indian cricketers have been on the road for more than six months. They have spent most of their time in the cold weather of England.

While IPL is essential to the finances of Indian cricket, one wonders if the Indian players will be mentally and physically fit to take part in a World Cup campaign after the long time on the road and the hot and humid weather in the UAE.

The T20 format may be of a much shorter duration, but it requires a cricketer to actively participate in short bursts of muscle movement. Therefore, this size can be very taxing on a tired body. It is prayed that people like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami do not fall victim to fatigue or injury.

If so, it would become a serious concern and impact on India’s performance in the ICC-organized T20

World Cup.

India has not won an ICC trophy in the past seven years.

This year’s World Test Championship final was a great example of organizational failure. New Zealand stole a march over India because they were better prepared and ready for the match.

The test series between India and England was excellent for the traditional format of the game. The games were closely fought and India was neck up front with a 2-1 lead.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 had the last word as some of India’s support staff were affected by the deadly virus. Postponing or canceling the match was the only option as the safety of the players from both sides was at stake.

Blaming the game for contracting the virus is rather ridiculous, as one has yet to figure out how, why and who will strike it next.

It is hoped and prayed that the two most important T20 tournaments go smoothly. Virat Kohli winning both trophies would be the fitting final for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have never won the IPL, and for India, who won their only World T20 title in 2007.

The only advice one can give the Indian captain is “stay fit little man, stay fit”.