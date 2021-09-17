I get it. Football games are one of the best parts of college. It feels exciting to be in a stadium and watch your favorite team score a touchdown. But with that excitement comes screaming and standing elbow to elbow in a crowd of thousands of things that the CDC warns against at the moment. Despite the fun of football matches, we are still in a global pandemic. To slow the spread of COVID-19, the University of Utah must stop hosting full-capacity personal football games.

It seemed like the world was returning to normal with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but the reluctance of many to get vaccinated is pushing normalcy further out of reach.

Even though people are above the age of 12 years can only get the vaccine now 54% of eligible United States residents are fully vaccinated. For comparison, only 48% of eligible Utahns are fully vaccinated. These horrific numbers make the peak of COVID-19 cases across the country disappointing, but not surprising.

The number of cases has increased by 300% in the US since around this time last year. The number of cases also started to increase in children, with: 24% of fallen Utahs occurring in elementary schools. This is especially concerning since children do not have the choice of getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Tragic, two Utah youths have died as a result of this spike in adolescent cases.

The U currently hosts rival school games that require student vaccinations, with the exception of: Arizona State University, which only encourages students to get the vaccine. But this will not completely slow the spread. The vaccine can give people a false sense of security to do what they want.

A recent study revealed how the virus spreads among fully vaccinated individuals. This study, conducted in Massachusetts, found that even vaccinated people can spread the disease. Even though the U is now vaccinations needed for its students, and most of the schools it will host also have mandates, cramming everyone into a stadium by the thousands, turning football games into super-distributed events.

If the U decides to continue organizing matches, it must take precautions to make football matches safer for those present. Since the U has already sold its MUSS tickets, it should start selling fewer tickets to the general public and dividing students among empty seats. While ticket sales for home games have already started, large parts of the stadium still have seats available. The U should use these empty rows to encourage social distancing for match spectators. Social distancing will be especially important for football matches that last several hours. this high Exposure time increases the risk of contracting the disease, making the games a super spreader events.

At the time of writing this article, the U currently do not require masks or a vaccination certificate to attend the games. since the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the U should at least require a vaccination certificate so that if the virus spreads, students are less likely to suffer serious consequences from the disease.

I keep hearing the same excuses that some people don’t care if they get COVID-19 because they are Young, and that masking and social distancing is annoying. I also don’t like the restrictions needed to keep everyone safe. But the right thing to do is rarely the easiest.

the we core values states that they believe it is important to be inclusive in every way. Hosting potential super-spreading events that increase the presence of COVID-19 on campus will not only force immunocompromised individuals to stay away from campus, but can also put their lives at risk.

That doesn’t sound like an inclusive campus environment to me. The U is sending out the message that it cares more about the potential revenue generated by hosting football matches than it does about the safety and inclusion of its high-risk students. It’s time for the U to think about what’s more important: a game, or student safety?

