Sports
Current and Former Athletes Share Wishes on Twitter-Sports News, Firstpost
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Mirabai Chanu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Courtesy: Twitter @mirabai_chanu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind, politicians and other dignitaries greeted him.
People like VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal, Mirabai Chanu and many other prominent athletes also took to Twitter to share their wishes for the Prime Minister.
Laxman wrote: “Wishing the honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation.”
I wish honorable PM arearendramodi Ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation. #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/yAMc6rbVr4
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 17, 2021
“Happy birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi, sir. Your dedication and vision of the country will continue to inspire us. I pray for your long and healthy life,” Mirabai said.
Happy Birthday to our Prime Minister, Shri arearendramodi Sir. Your dedication and vision for the land will continue to inspire us. I pray for your long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/X7bo9I2fJF
— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) September 17, 2021
dear arearendramodi sir wishes you a very happy birthday… You are a born leader with unique qualities. Thank you for being an inspiration to many.. pic.twitter.com/TvCIaVj9Ys
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 17, 2021
Indian table tennis legend Sharath Kamal wrote: “Extremely grateful for the athlete-centric approach of the government under his capable leadership which has seen the sport grow exponentially in our country in recent years!
We wish our Hon. P.M arearendramodi sir a very happy birthday. Extremely grateful for the athlete-centric approach of the government under his capable leadership which has seen the sport grow exponentially in our country over the past few years! pic.twitter.com/hP5WH1Nwj7
— Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) September 17, 2021
“Warm birthday greetings to our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May you be blessed with good health and happiness,” said Virat Kohli.
Warm birthday greetings to our honorable PM arearendramodi Yes. May you be blessed with good health and happiness.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2021
Happy Birthday, Hon. P.M arearendramodi Yes. I wish you a year full of good health and happiness.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2021
We wish our dear Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health and success. My best wishes arearendramodi @PMOIndia
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 17, 2021
Warm Birthday Greetings to our Honorable Prime Minister Shri arearendramodi Yes. Thank you sir for always inspiring our team and believing in us #HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/mtdjqnQ7B1
— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) September 17, 2021
#HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/Pc8Exb7GBH
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) September 17, 2021
Warm birthday wishes to Hon. P.M arearendramodi Yes. This year was unique not only because of the amazing results of our athletes on @Tokyo2020, but also for the positive change in people’s attitudes towards inclusiveness in sport. Thanks to your pioneering sporting vision. pic.twitter.com/nwBhjkRCR7
– Suma Shirur OLY (umaSumaShirur) September 17, 2021
Birthday greetings to our esteemed Prime Minister arearendramodi Yes. Wishing you good health and prosperity! #HappyBirthdayModiji
— Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) September 17, 2021
“Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. Happy birthday ji! I wish Kanha ji that you always stay healthy and live long,” said para-athlete Avani Lekhara.
arearendramodi ! pic.twitter.com/tZSqeM9ekQ
— Avani Lekhara (@AvaniLekhara) September 17, 2021
, arearendramodi #HappyBdayModiji pic.twitter.com/BX1RqAdeIo
— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) September 17, 2021
The BJP embarked on a mega 20-day public campaign, “Seva and Samarpan”, Friday to mark PM Modi’s 71st birthday and it will continue until October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including being the first minister of Gujarat. It has asked its employees to COVID-19 vaccination campaign, as it sees record numbers on Friday.
With inputs from PTI
