With hoop schedule official, final destination for Notre Dame easy

The annual thank you from the ACC? Notre Dames’ first two home games are Duke and North Carolina. Another thank you for nothing fact? At least nine of Notre Dame’s league games are scheduled to air on ACC Network, still not run locally by Comcast. On the dreaded RSN (Regional Sports Network) another four league games are parked. They were picked up by Marquee last season.

Conference play begins December 3 at Boston College, one of the league’s six opponents and a repeat every year since Notre Dame joined the league in 2013.

This Irish outfit is not going 14-4 in the ACCas they did in 2014-15 when Notre Dame finished 32-6 and should have gone to the first Final Four since 1978. -19. They will settle somewhere in between, but will have to find a way north of the 10 wins to make it to the infamous breakeven point to return to the NCAA tournament.

Anything less is not enough.

Can this program win 11 league matches? Twelve? Thirteen? It may be the only way Notre Dame will get to the NCAA tournament. How do the Irish there come up against this scheme? This competition schedule?

They can start by getting better at home. That’s a necessary and necessary and long-awaited way to get started. When Notre Dame went to the NCAA tournament in 2015, 16 and 17, it was combined 21-6 at home in ACCplay. It never lost more than two home league games. is a combined 18-18. It has never won more than six.

That way you won’t get anywhere in March.

What else needs to be done? Find a way to stop the extended losing slides in competition play. If it’s gotten bad, it’s gotten really bad lately in the league. The Irish seem to hit a wall every year and a point where they just run out of answers. Can not stop; can’t get a shot. Can’t win a winnablegame.