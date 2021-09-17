Cricket: Australian superstar Ellyse Perry talks about her ambitions for the series against India

Ellyse Perry has revealed her desire to evolve as she enters the 15th international summer, moving from barely used with the ball to the most vital cog in Australia’s bowling attack against India.

The Australians take the field next week in Mackay for the first time since a series against New Zealand in March, when they set a new world record with consecutive one-day international wins.

But in that series, Perry, who played off the back of a serious hamstring injury requiring surgery in 2020 and a long hiatus, had significantly reduced bowling requirements.

Amid suggestions from the now 30-year-old her bowling could be scaled back to manage her for the rest of her career, and get more out of her batting, Perry bowled just seven overs in six games against the Kiwis. She didn’t throw at all in three games.

But she will once again play a key role with the ball when the multi-format series kicks off next week, with permanent spearhead Megan Schutt missing and arsonist Tayla Vlaeminck only competing in the series-ending three T20 matches.

Perry was well aware of the public perception of her diminished bowling output the last time she and the team played, but was adamant she had no intention of giving up the ball.

A lot was made of the limited impact I had with the ball and it was a really great challenge to keep evolving and trying to improve on that, said Perry.

Throughout my career I have really enjoyed the challenge of getting better and developing my game because the games have evolved so much.

I feel really happy and in a way proud that I have been involved with the team for so long.

You always have to evolve. But yes, perhaps more than in recent years.

It was really grim, some great chances that I should hopefully improve on.

Perry, who has taken 298 international wickets across 246 Tests, ODIs and T20s, has spent nearly six months off the pitch prepping her body for a resumption of a major bowling charge.

How much she throws in seven games against India, with a home game in Ashes early next year and a one-day World Cup after that, can also be determined by the team’s medical staff.

Coach Matthew Mott has a large group of bowlers at his disposal, even without Schutt and Vlaeminck for the time being.

But Perry is not driven by her own numbers, and the leading Australian wicket-taker of all sizes is committed to playing her part in the fast bowling cartel.

I completely understand why people are looking at (the numbers), Perry said.

But they are one thing and the other side of it is playing a role and contributing to the squad and the team and how we want to play.

As the staff on our team evolves or we change, I think your role as an individual changes somewhat as well.

It’s kind of a mix of that and that balancing within a group. Id just love to keep contributing and being part of the bowling lineup.

We have quite a large roster, there will definitely be different opportunities for players to manage that.