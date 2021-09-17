Watch the trailer for Ohio State’s home game against Tulsa





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s state football program must react after a loss for the first time in the Ryan Day era. Lost games days before, but they happened in the College Football Playoff, ending the season. Losing Oregon doesn’t. There are 10 games left and a chance for the Buckeyes to get back into the playoff talk. A game against Tulsa provides the first chance for OSU to improve in a game where the outcome has essentially already been decided. A win this week is not a good measure – it’s about showing improvement in defense as quarterback CJ Stroud continues to make progress. As Ohio State enters its third game of the season and its second at home, it has a chance to hit the reset button. When you lose, you learn about people, Ryan Day said in the gameday trailer. You begin to see who they really are. That’s good, I like that. But these things are not over yet. We would find out who is with us and who is not with us. We’re going to find out who the leaders are and who has real character. Watch the full trailer above as you get ready to watch the state of Ohio face the Golden Hurricane on Saturday. More Buckeyes Coverage Vulnerabilities exposed, OSU players took an unknown perspective in practice Day to Defensive Coaching Approach vs. Tulsa . to change Emphasis on Flight Leads to Monster Day Against Tulsa: Outrageous Predictions What about Mirco, Gaoteote IV and Smith-Njigba? Buckeye Bits 2023s top DL takes recruitment day by day; two other D-linemen offered Wilson on the defense: they have some things they are working on Three Defensive Players Lose Black Stripes Ohio State vs. Clemson A Seasonal Beauty Contest: College Football Playoff Show Ohio State-Tulsa Tickets: How to Get Them and How Much They Cost? – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

