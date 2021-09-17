UMD Men’s Hockey Team Chat about next season on NCHC Media Day





UMD will open their regular season on October 8 with a non-conference series in Bemidji State. NS. PAUL, Minnesota – Thursday, the Xcel Energy Center was the home of Media Day for all eight members of the NCHC. So is the UMD men’s hockey team, which was represented by head coach Scott Sandelin and team captain Noah Cates. We are only a few weeks away from the start of the season for the UMD men’s hockey team. And it will be a unique year as the Bulldogs bring back five fifth-year seniors, including two of their top five scorers from last season. “Obviously we are very lucky that they have the experience they have, winning two national championships and being able to show the younger guys what it takes,” said team captain Noah Cates. “They didn’t want to go. They wanted to come back. They were excited to come back. Probably maybe to have a more normal senior year in college so to speak. But also to improve their game and hopefully continue,” said head coach Scott Sandelin. The entire team will enter the season fully vaccinated, which will be a relief for the sophomores, who had to deal with many more protocols in their first years at UMD. “I think those guys have a lot to gain and a lot to prove with another normal year. I’m really looking forward to those guys and the steps they’ve taken,” said Cates. “[Wyatt] Keizer had a good year. Connor Kelley arrived at the end of the year. Darian Gotz got better. Obviously Blake Biondi showed some good signs, up and down. He and [Luke] Mylymok, both talented players. They just developed consistency, right?” said Sandelin. The Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the NCHC preseason poll. But they know it will be another competitive season with some of the best programs in the country. “With all the fifth-years coming back, I think it makes it even better. It sets us up for the end of the year when we play for a national championship,” said Cates. “It only gets better. Now we have some new coaches who will bring new ideas and changes. It’s the best competition and hopefully we can prove it again this year,” said Sandelin. UMD will open their regular season on October 8 with a non-conference series in Bemidji State.

