Online lessons for your children, based on holistic education!





SINGAPORE, September 17, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Singapore is rightly called the “world in a city” because it truly offers the seamless and beautiful fusion of different cultures, languages ​​and customs. While it translates into a world-class lifestyle, it poses a unique challenge in itself. Have you ever needed a qualified and skilled online tutor who can help your child’s overall academic and extracurricular development? Well, you’re not alone. Thousands of parents face a similar dilemma as the lack of qualified teachers who can teach in the child’s native language hinders the education of the children. easylore is not just another online tutoring platform. Yes, it offers everything you’d expect from a leading online tuition portal, but there’s a lot more to it. At Easylore, we believe that education is simply another, albeit essential, ingredient in the nutritional recipe for a holistic child development so that he/she can succeed in today’s competitive world. And that is why Easylore does not only offer tutoring for academic education, but also for extracurricular activities. Easylore Your Kids Best Guide, Mentor and Friend Academic classes on topics such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, science, geology, astronomy, botany, zoology, and microbiology prepare the children for success in their fields. Let your child learn world languages ​​such as English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Indian and Korean and get him/her ready to make a mark on the world stage. Lessons on extracurricular activities such as yoga, piano, table tennis, clarinet, website development, motor skills development, Chinese painting and communication skills unleash children’s hidden talents and make them both creative and active. Lessons for mentoring, coaching and public speaking improve the children’s personalities and make them more confident and successful. Like any adult, children go through phases of stress and anxiety, sometimes accompanied by increased academic competition, unrealistic expectations and/or inability to cope with the new atmosphere. Easylore’s specially designed and intuitive lessons on psychological support, anxiety disorder, social disorder, depression and eating disorder keep the problems that hinder the mental and physical development of children at bay. Story continues Children with special needs require special care and special teaching methods. Easylore has designed comprehensive lessons that help them move towards holistic growth and development like any other child. Lessons on specific learning disabilities, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and moderate learning disabilities help these children overcome their unique difficulties and do better both academically and in extracurricular activities. About the founder

The idea of ​​Easylore, like all great inventions, was born out of a personal need. Yasmin, co-founder of Easylore, realized that although the city provided her with great success professionally, her family situation made it difficult for her to find suitable teachers to meet the needs of her children. She, being an astute businesswoman, realized she was not alone; a detailed market research yielded the much-needed options and soon Easylore opened its doors! About Easylore

Easylore’s vision is to facilitate access to more learning opportunities for all families, with personal and professional support; a community of highly specialized professionals offers tutoring in a holistic approach to education. Easylore includes strong academic preparation with the ability to cultivate critical thinking, cope with challenging and stressful situations, acquire leadership skills, acquire common sense and social skills. Easylore believes that all ambitions can be realized and all career opportunities can be pursued, provided the right approach, attitude and guidance. Easylore is quickly emerging as a leader in its space, connecting students to their dreams! Check out the source version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005975/en/ Contacts Yasmin Fariello Peer, CEO, Easylore – Online Learning Platform, [email protected]

