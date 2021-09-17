



Thursday night football, week 2. Tonight the New York Giants visit the Washington soccer team in the nation’s capital. The Giants come fresh in this game from a disappointing tire blowout to the Denver Broncos in their opening sentence. Star running back Saquon Barkley is still a bit limited after knee surgery. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones has been a turnover machine since he joined Big Blue. In 28 games played since entering the league, Jones has thrown 22 interceptions and fumbled 30 times. Needless to say, that won’t get the job done in the NFL. The Giants are 8-20 in the games Jones has played. If substantial progress is not made this year, the question is whether Jones will still be the quarterback for the Giants in 2022. Speaking of quarterback issues, Washington’s Ryan Fitzpatrick continues his long tradition of the starting quarterback getting injured all over the place. Unfortunately for Fitzpatrick, he was the starting quarterback this year. Fitzpatrick, who suffered a hip injury in the first week, will be out for an extended period of time, giving Taylor Heinicke the chance to take over the job. Like Fitzpatrick, Heinicke is a mobile quarterback with lots of spunk and moxie, but little top-level talent. With a stellar defense and some nice young guns on offense, the Washington Football Team is probably a good quarterback away from any of the NFL’s elite teams, but it’s questionable whether they have a quarterback on the roster that will take them to big leagues. can bring heights. It’s the Giants and the football team clashing with NFC East on Thursday Night Football. Enjoy the game everyone.

