Johnson City plans to convert MPCC tennis courts into a pickleball complex | News

Athletes who enjoy one of the fastest growing sports in the country may soon have a special place to play in Johnson City.

Johnson City commissioners voted Thursday to put out a request for proposals to convert the four tennis courts at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., into 12 pickleball courts.

We’ve had a massive increase in our pickleball players, said Senior Services Manager Debbie Fogle. We generally have more pickleball players than tennis players. I see very few tennis players on these courts.

The existing footprint of the courts will remain, but they will be reoriented to Bert Street. There will be three pickleball courts on each of the existing tennis courts.

The lighting will remain, but the city will resurface the runways, strip them again and install permanent pickleball nets.

Fogle expects work on the conversion to begin in the spring and the total cost of the project could be approximately $100,000. That money is already in a reserve account, she said, and wouldn’t incur any additional costs for the city.

Fogle said the recent increase in pickleball players is a nationwide phenomenon. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the US. There are about 4.2 million players in the country.

Pickleball is especially popular with seniors, Fogle said, but young adults and children are now picking up the sport.

Fogle estimates that the community center will see 10 or fewer tennis players visit the courts every month. During the same period, pickleball players have visited the courts hundreds of times.

Pickleball differs from tennis in a number of important ways. For example, serving is done underhand instead of overhand. The racket and track are also smaller.

The sport, according to American Pickleball, combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. It can be played both indoors and outdoors, as well as doubles or singles.

Ashe Street Courthouse Renovation

Johnson City commissioners on Thursday approved a long-distance agreement with Washington County outlining respective responsibilities for the rehabilitation of the former Ashe Street Courthouse, 401 Ashe St.

The Washington County Commission will also vote on the agreement.

The city received $5 million in Governor Bill Lees’ budget to renovate the building into a center for economic and entrepreneurial development. That funding must be exhausted by June 30, 2022.

That’s why you see a lot of this coming your way very quickly, and hopefully bills and updates keep coming your way very soon, city manager Pete Peterson told commissioners. I don’t know if I’ve ever been challenged to spend $5 million in 10 months, but I would.

Peterson expects the building to be ready for use in the summer or fall of 2022.

In order to meet the strict time requirements for the project, the city will carry out all the work and labor required to renovate the building. To that end, commissioners on Thursday approved a contract with BurWil Construction Company to carry out the rehabilitation. The contractor will work with Clark Nexsen Architects to design and build the project.

Facilities Management Directory Randy Trivette said the work will consist of restoring the building to a safe, code-compliant condition.

Because the building has been vacant for so long, Trivette said, there are problems with the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Crews will also make repairs to the interior and exterior of the structure, reconfigure the interior to align with scheduled programming, and ensure the building complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

We really want to keep the grand character of that building as much as possible with very minimal alterations to the inside, said Peterson.

He added that the building will serve as the eastern anchor for the recently rehabilitated West Walnut Street, an approximately $33 million project designed to stimulate commercial activity along the roadway.

We felt that it was critical to the West Walnut Street project to preserve that courthouse and make good use of it and do something that would align with ETSU so that you can keep that relationship along the length of the hallway. can amplify, Peterson said.