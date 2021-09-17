Men’s UMD hockey: Freshman class adds depth to Bulldogs lineup, especially in the middle

That shouldn’t be the case in 2021-22 if the Bulldogs freshman class has something to say about it. Coach Scott Sandelin has brought in five freshmen this season, including three forwards Dominic James, Kyler Kleven and Carter Loney who played wing and center at juniors.

Sandelin said throughout the lineup, he believes this Bulldogs team has more depth this year compared to the Bulldogs team ousted in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals a year ago, thanks in part to this year’s freshman class.

It’s a good mix of kids. Some of those guys will have to step in and play, Sanelin said. They will be good to us in time. Some of them get to work right away. Some will have to work their way through it. Look, it’s up to them.

The Bulldogs technically lost just one center from last year’s squad when Noah’s older brother, Jackson, signed with the Philadelphia Flyers after his junior season. UMD pulls senior center Jesse Jacques back from Hermantown and brought in a senior graduate transfer, former Miami RedHawk Casey Gilling, who Sandelin says will anchor one of the team’s top two teams in 2021-22.

That leaves two spots to fill if UMD wants to keep Noah Cates on the wing and while it can be difficult playing in the middle for a freshman as a freshman, Cates said James’ size and league level give him an excellent Candidate to be centering a UMD forward line when the puck falls on the October 8 regular season in Bemidji State.

James centered the Lincoln Stars of the United States Hockey League each of the previous two seasons. Originally slated to play a third season of juniors in 2021-22, the Bulldogs brought James in to bolster the center a year earlier after St. Clouds Jack Smith decided to delay his entry by a year to allow a second season of juniors playing that of a shoulder injury.

James, a 19-year-old native of Plymouth, Michigan, is entering a strong USHL season, scoring 12 goals and 22 assists in 52 appearances for the Stars.

Minnesota Duluth forward Dominic James skates at Amsoil Arena during practice on Monday, September 13, 2021. He is a freshman from Plymouth, Minnesota. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

The year he had, he gained a lot of confidence and he is a good, competitive player with skill. He’s a guy I’m very intrigued by, Sandelin said. He kinda suits us. I’m excited to see where he’s going.

The fourth middle position is what’s up for grabs.

Junior Luke Loheit and sophomore Blake Biondi both took turns centering on the fourth line a year ago, with Biondi anchoring the line early in the season before moving to the wing. Loheit finished in the middle after starting the season on the flank.

Sandelin said both options are in the center this year, or the team could turn to one of the other freshmen Kleven and Loney.

Minnesota Duluth freshman forward Carter Loney skates at Amsoil Arena during practice on Monday, September 13, 2021. He is from Columbus, Ohio. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

Loney, a 19-year-old from Columbus, Ohio, started last season as the center for the USHLs Sioux City Musketeers before moving to the wing. Kleven, a Moorhead, Minnesota native who turns 21 next month, played all-out for the USHLs Waterloo Blackhawks a year ago.

Kleven said he is more comfortable on the wing but is willing to play where the coaches want him to play, just like his captain did for the Bulldogs a year ago.

Whatever it is, whatever I have to do to get in the lineup and help the Bulldogs win, that’s all that matters to me, Kleven said.

Minnesota Duluth defenseman Owen Gallatin handles the puck at Amsoil Arena during practice on Monday, September 13, 2021. He is a freshman from White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

In addition to the three forwards, UMD’s freshman class includes a pair of defenders in Will Francis and Owen Gallatin. They join a blue line of nine men who lost just one in Matt Cairns’ senior graduate transfer a year ago.

Gallatin, 19, of Hugo, Minnesota, played two seasons with Bulldogs sophomore defenseman Connor Kelley and the USA Hockey National Team Development Program before spending 2020-21 with the USHLs Fargo Force.

An older group with an average age of 19 years and 10 months in comparison, UMD’s six sophomores averaged 20 years, 1 month Cates said this year’s freshman class is reminiscent of him and Jackson’s 2018-19 freshman class. It is an older group that brings a lot of experience and is immediately ready to play.

It was a great group and it was fun working with them, Cates said. They are guys ready to play. They know they can contribute and they know they have a role.

I think we have a really good thing going on and that’s a good thing to keep going for years to come.