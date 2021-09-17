Soccer Rolls Tide, 3-1, in SEC Opener





Next game: Southern Georgia 19/09/2021 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON SEC network + OXFORD, Ms. Three goals on the night led Ole Miss (5-1-2, 1-0-0 SEC) to three points in the standings as the Rebels opened the SEC game with a 3-1 win over Alabama (4-5-0 , 0-1-0 SEC) Thursday night. The Rebels got off to a quick start, with Mo O’Connor Getting Ole Miss on the board in the 11e minute out of a counterattack. After Channing Foster’s goal attempt was blocked, Ramsey Davis grabbed the rebound and shoved a backheel pass to O’Connor, who shot past Crimson Tide keeper McKinley Crone out of a deflection. Alabama answered back in the 24e minutes, tied the score on a header by Kate Henderson on a cross by Kat Rogers from the left wing. Just under 12 minutes later, Foster was knocked down in the penalty area and the referee pointed to the dot and gave Ole Miss a shot at a penalty. Haleigh Stackpole took the ball and sent Crone the wrong way, converting to retake the lead for the rebels. Just before half time the whistle came, Molly Martin made it three for the rebels. After Foster slipped down the right wing in Stackpole, the Bowling Green, Kentucky native raised in a lofty cross aimed at Martin’s head. The ball found its target, with Martin rising highest and looping into a headed goal in the 45e minute. The Crimson Tide created a few chances to get closer in the second 45 minutes, but every time Ashley Orkus and the Rebel backline was up to the task, finishing off the win to take the Rebels to the top of the SEC table. QUICK KICKS

Molly Martin’s has scored in four of the last six games and scored a total of five goals. Martin has scored six goals during the season and went into the year with no more than three in a single season.

Mo O’Connor scored for the second consecutive game against the Crimson Tide and scored the opener in last season’s 2-0 win at Tuscaloosa.

With her second goal of the season and another assist on the night, Haleigh Stackpole has been involved in 11 of Ole Miss’s 16 goals.

With her ninth assist of the season, Stackpole moves to a tie for the national lead. NEXT ONE Ole Miss takes a short break from the SEC game on Sunday and plays his last non-conference game of the season when Georgia Southern comes to Oxford for a CT kick-off at 1 p.m. The match will be available for streaming on SEC Network+. Stay up to date with all the latest Rebel news and information by following Ole Miss Soccer on Twitter at @OleMissSoccer, on Facebook atFacebook.com/OleMissSoccer, and on Instagram at Instagram.com/officialolemisssoccer. Also follow head coach Matt Mott on Twitter at@CoachMattMott.

