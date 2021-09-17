Cricket: Janak Prakash is the first Singaporean to play in an overseas franchise league, sports news and top stories

SINGAPORE – National cricketer Janak Prakash remembers the happiness he felt when he first saw his name in the national team. It was in an email with a list of selected players to travel to Malaysia for the Stan Nagaiah Trophy in 2015.

He also remembers what it was like to receive his first jersey in national colors with his number 16 on it – for his birthday, August 16.

He told The Straits Times: “It felt really great. It was like a weight off my shoulders because I had worked for that for so long, but at the same time that was what I needed to start playing and winning for Singapore.”

Last week, he got that feeling again when he was offered the chance to play in the Nepal Everest Premier League (EPL) in what will be his first time playing abroad.

The 21-year-old, the first Singaporean cricketer to play in an overseas franchise league, will join the Kathmandu Kings XI, one of six teams for the season from September 25 to October 9.

He said: “I was surprised (the offer came), but at the same time I’ve worked hard for something like this and I hope it goes well. It feels weird that it hasn’t happened before as there is a lot of talent in Singapore.

“The thing with franchise tournaments is that there will be big international players who have a lot of experience, so I hope to learn from them.”

Started in 2016, the EPL is a franchise Twenty20 competition and also one of the biggest tournaments outside of test countries such as India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Saad Khan Janjua, chief executive of the Singapore Cricket Association, had contacted an EPL representative who put him in touch with a few franchisees. He then sent stats and video footage of some of the national players and Kathmandu Kings XI offered Janak a spot on their team this season.

He praised the SCA’s youth development program, which Janak has been a part of since he was nine, saying, “This is just the beginning.”

Saad added: “We are reaching a point where we can offer our national players to franchise teams. When he comes back, he will bring a different kind of experience and fame and better contribute to our national team.

“He will be a role model and local hero for budding youth.”

SCA President Mahmood Gaznavi added: “Janak’s journey will spur other local cricketers who will realize they can get the breakthrough to venture into the other leagues if they work hard and make a mark.”



JanakPrakash will play for the Kathmandu Kings XI, one of the six teams for the season from September 25 to October 9. PHOTOGRAPH: COURTESY OF SINGAPORE CRICKET ASSOCIATION

Janak loved working with his new teammate and former Pakistani National Captain Shahid Afridi. He said: “He has this fearless style of playing cricket. When he comes to bat, he can put pressure on the opponents almost immediately and he has such great confidence in his abilities.”

The sophomore at the University of Melbourne is also looking forward to some big competitions and big crowds. The 2018 EPL final drew around 20,000 spectators at the TU International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu, where the 2021 edition will be played.

Fans are expected, but ticket sales information has not been released.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Nepal has fallen with a daily average of 1,044 new infections, according to Reuters, and Janak said he wasn’t too worried as he will be in a bubble with the other players and alone. will leave the hotel room. for training and competitions.

To prepare for his stint, he trained with the national team three times a week, along with two gym sessions.

He said: “The most important thing for me is to focus on my individual processes. If you stick to your basics, you can succeed no matter who you play against. Instead of focusing on the result, I pick a spot around the ball and focus on it while making sure my processes are right.

“In the end I just want to contribute to my team. If I get the chance to play hopefully I’ll take some wickets and score some runs and help the team win.”

He added: “When it was officially announced and I shared it (on social media), my friends who are not familiar with cricket asked me about it and tried to understand the scope of the tournament.

“I’m sure that when the tournament starts and when SCA publishes more about it, people will start to understand it and hopefully they can learn more about the sport.”