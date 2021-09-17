Week 2 Previews and Predictions – troyrecord

TROY, NY Some teams already have two games in, but most teams in the Capital Region will be gearing up for week two of the 2021 season.

Highlights for the second week include a Fall II Class A Championship rematch between the Flying Horses and Spartans and a Class AA Semifinal rematch between Shen and the Dutch.

We have quick previews and predictions for just a few games in the region in week two.

CLASS AA

Shen at Guilderland, Guilderland High School, Friday, September 17, 7pm

These two met in Fall II in the Class AA Semifinals, and Guilderland continued to hold on to passing the Plainsmen, 17-14. Guilderland finished Fall II 5-1 en route to their first Section II, Class AA Championship in the spring. Shen finished with a 4-2 record in the extended spring season.

It’s a new season and a new group of players for both sides. Mason Courtney returns to Shen as a quarterback after missing out on Fall II and the Plainsmen return plenty of other spring weapons like Michael McElrath, who had 78 yards and a quick touchdown in Shen’s week one win over Queensbury.

Shen is 1-0 this season thanks to Queensbury’s win last week and Guilderland beat Troy 35-0 last week to also be 1-0. Guilderland led 28-0 at halftime and remained defensively dominant throughout the second half.

Forecast: Shen wins, 17-14

Saratoga in Colonie, Colonie High School, Friday September 17, 7pm

Saratoga (0-1) is coming off a 14-7 defeat to Columbia last week, while Colonie (0-2) is quick to forget the consecutive losses of Class A opponents, Averill Park and Ballston Spa, respectively.

Saratogas week one matchup was messy with some flags, turnover, and not a whole lot of yards. The Blue Streaks opted for a double QB situation split between Rodell Evans III and Nathan Siewert. Siewert looked controlled in the air and Evans on the ground, but the two couldn’t attack much when lost.

Colonie stood out 35-6 in week at Averill Park and Ballston Spa 38-22 in week two. John Kemp connected to Thomas Davis by air for the only touchdown in Averill Park’s loss. Davis returned a kick for 79 yards in the loss to Ballston Spa, while also catching a touchdown pass from Kemp against the Scotties.

Forecast: Saratoga wins, 21-16

Shaker at Schenectady, Schenectady High School, Saturday, September 18, 1:00 PM

Shaker (1-0) comes from last week’s 28-7 win over Burnt Hills. They will have the chance to tangle with their first division AA opponent of the 2021 season in the Patriots, who did not play that week one.

Shaker returns many weapons from last season’s 6-1 sectional semifinals, such as Porter Ninstant and Dwayne Newkirk. Ninstant rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on just four carries last week and Newkirk caught a pass for 88 yards and a touchdown over Burnt Hills. Freshman quarterback Jake Iacobaccio completed six successful 11 ​​tries in the win for 148 yards and a touchdown and interception.

There isn’t much to see from Schenectady this season. The Patriots were 2-3 in Fall II and lost to Shaker 49-0 in week four. They promote quarterback Seven Terry, running back, and wide receivers Denzere Woolcock, Jah-Sean Haggray, and Jeremiah Davis. The Patriots have 17 seniors on this year’s list.

Forecast: Shaker wins, 28-7

Bethlehem at CBA, Christian Brothers Academy, Friday September 17, 7pm

Not only did CBA not lose a game this season, they also didn’t award a point. The Brothers (2-0) start their third game of the 2021 season on Friday, beating their opponents 60-0 this season with no sign of stopping against Bethlehem (0-2).

CBA defeated La Salle 20-0 in week zero and Averill Park 40-0 last week. Both teams are known for their various fouls, but that didn’t matter to the Brothers’ defense.

Bobby Burns is in his first year as head coach after coming from Troy High to CBA and as predicted he came ready to change the program.

Against La Salle, Brendan Simek rushed for a touchdown, while Donald Jones added two on the ground for the Brothers. In their win over Averill Park, Simek and Jones continued that trend by hitting two touchdowns each. The Brothers were a total of 384 yards against Averill Park and only 50 were through the air.

As for Bethlehem, both losses were to good Class A opponents. First, the Ballston Spa Eagles lost in week zero, 24-7. They followed that up with a 27-6 loss to Niskayuna. Jayson Black rushed for a touchdown against Ballston Spa and Mike Waldenmaier rushed for a touchdown against Niskayuna.

Forecast: CBA wins, 40-13

CLASS A, FIRST CLASS

Ballston Spa at La Salle, La Salle Institute, Friday September 17, 7pm

Ballston Spa (2-0) will be an exciting group to watch in 2021 as evidenced by their two wins over Class AA opponents Bethlehem and Colonie. La Salle (0-1) has not played since week nil, where they lost to CBA, 20-0.

Ballston Spas Blaine Zoller looks like one of, if not the best dogs in the backfield, rushing 94 yards against Colonie last week and scoring a touchdown against Bethlehem. Darrien Insogna was also a beast against Colonie, crossing 78 yards and two touchdowns and scoring another touchdown the week before against Bethlehem.

La Salle led by John Audino and his multi-set attack will have another talented attack led by Eddie Yamin, Davonte Canty and JJ Thompson. Despite not scoring against CBA two weeks ago, the Cadets are returning much of their line and have some athletes in the backfield. It’s Yamin’s senior season before he heads to Dayton to play baseball, so bet he’s trying to make a splash in Section II football.

Forecast: Ballston Spa wins, 21-17

Troy on Burnt Hills, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School, September 17, 7pm

Fall IIs Class A Championship gets a revival early in the 2021 season when Troy travels to defeat Burnt Hills. Burnt Hills (0-1) had a tough draw in week one against Shaker, but gets a chance to shake up the status quo against the Flying Horses (0-1), who fell to Guilderland last week.

Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake is quarterback Tyler Manning. Manning threw 73 yards against Shaker, but completed nine of 15 attempts. His passes were spread out, but he connected 33 yards with Justin Gray. Jaleel Joseph rushed for 102 yards on 12 runs and Michael Frattarola added 46 himself against Shaker. Luke Zoller scored the only Burnt Hills touchdown. The attack totaled 223 yards, while the defense allowed 382 to the Bison.

Troy and newly appointed head coach John Barber had a tough draw to get Guilderland week one, but the Flying Horses are still a scary match for any team. Unbeaten in Fall II, no team even came close to Troy, not even Burnt Hills when the two played in the Class A final. Alex Wolfe and Xavier Leigh graduate, but Troy returns senior receiver Isreal Joye and junior to Maizahn Thomas.

Forecast: Burnt Hills, 28-20

Columbia in Niskayuna, Niskayuna High School, Friday, September 17, 7 p.m.

Columbia (1-0) got some bonus points for their win over Saratoga last week, but now they have to head to the homeland of the Silver Warriors where the Class A enemy is 1-1 but 1-0 against the Section II opponents.

Niskayuna defeated Bethlehem 27-6 last week thanks to an amazing performance by Dan Quinn who completed 21 passes on 36 attempts for 326 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown with his legs. The defense allowed 226 yards in the loss. Dahvion Wimberly had 101 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win.

Columbia faces a bigger challenge than last week. They had a lot of flags and some easy mistakes in the win over Saratoga. Michael Bennet had two touchdowns and 89 yards total rushing into the win. The offense totaled 122 yards, while the defense only allowed 89 to the Blue Streaks.

Forecast: Niskayuna wins, 21-14

Averill Park in Queensbury, Queensbury High School, Saturday, September 18, 1:30 PM

Averill Park (1-1) will probably really want to bounce back after last week’s loss to Class AA CBA. They get the chance against Queensbury (0-1) on Saturday.

Averill Park returns Gavin Giordano and Dan Milanese from Fall II in hopes the two can lead the Warriors to some post-season success in the 2021 regular season. Giordano passed for two touchdowns and added one with his legs in the back. Averill Parks victory over Colonie. Nicholas Galuski caught one of those touchdowns and added another to the ground in the win.

Averill Park had 328 yards in the Colonie win and passed for 96 of them, something that happens all too often in Averill Park’s offense. To CBA let’s say the offense wasn’t that successful.

Queensbury is coming off their 30-6 loss against Shen last week. Trevor Bailey rushed for a 28-yard touchdown in the loss as the Sparatans had a total of 113 yards, most of which were knocked down to the ground.

Forecast: Averill Park wins, 21-7

CLASS B

Lansingburgh in Scotia, Scotia High School, Friday, September 17, 7pm

Both Lansingburgh and Scotia are winless in their early signing in 2021. Burgh lost to Gloversville in week one, 21-14, while Scotia fell to Mohonasen 33-20.

For Lansingburgh, the question will be whether Matt Rodriguez will be back below center so Andrew Lyman can go out and use his athleticism as a wide receiver or back. Rodriguez was out for week one with chest problems.

In his absence, Lyman passed 185 yards and rushed to the ground for another 32. Lyman scored both Knights touchdowns in the loss.

Scotia was led by Jack Armstrong in their loss to Mohonasen. Armstrong scored both touchdowns.

When the two teams met in 2017, Lansingburgh won 24-21.

Forecast: Lansingburgh wins, 24-21

CLASS C

Schuylerville in Chatham, Chatham High School, Friday, September 17, 7 p.m.

A late schedule change sent the Black Horses, originally scheduled for Johnstown, to Chatham to face the Panthers. Chatham was scheduled to face Catskill/Cairo-Durham in week one, but Catskill didn’t have enough eligible players. In week two, their matchup with Lake George was supposedly canceled due to COVID-19 positive cases for Lake George.

Schuylerville (2-0) picks up where they left off in terms of fall football with wins over Hudson and Hoosick Falls/Tamarac to kick off 2021. They are currently the third-ranked Class C team in New York.

In their week one win over Hudson, the Black Horses were led by Owen Sherman, who rushed for two touchdowns and passed two more in the win. Against Tamarac, Schuylerville totaled 214 offensive yards while shutting out the Tamarac, Hoosick Falls coop.

Chatham has yet to play a game this year, but in Fall II, the Panthers were 1-2 according to Maxpreps.com.

Forecast: Schuylerville wins, 35-7