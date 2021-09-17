BOYS’ TENNIS ROUNDUP: Braves win SAC title | Sport





NEW WASHINGTON Borden took his fourth straight Southern Athletic Conference championship on Thursday afternoon with a 5-0 sweep of host New Washington. Mason Carter led the way for the Braves with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Hunter Eurton at No. 1 singles, while Kaden Holmes defeated Colin Brown 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash defeated Gage Snow and Byron Watts 6-0, 6-0 at number 1. Borden (8-3, 4-0) won the other two games by forfeit. The Braves will play a doubleheader in New Albany on Friday. They take on the host Bulldogs at 4pm with a game against Jeffersonville at 6:30pm . PLATES 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0 singles:Mason Carter d. Hunter Eurton 6-2, 6-1; Kaden Holmes d. Colin Brown 6-1, 6-2; Judd Missi won by forfeit. Double:AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. Gage Snow-Byron Watts 6-0, 6-0; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner won by forfeit. . PIRATES BLANK PANTHERS CHARLESTOWN Charlestown didn’t drop a set in the 5-0 sweep of a visit to Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference game Thursday afternoon. Alex Wright led the way for the Pirates with a 6-1, 6-0 win over No. 1 singles. Dawson Boyd triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, while Jackson Snelling triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1. In doubles, Nick Broady and Brandon Broady won 7-5, 6-1 at number 1, while Nathan Smith and Jacob Whitten were victorious 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at number 2. . CHARLESTOWN 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0 singles:Alex Wright d. Cooper Shireman 6-1, 6-0; Dawson Boyd d. Eli Kvalheim 6-2, 6-1; Jackson Snelling d. Cooper Desmond 6-1, 6-1. Double:Nick Broady-Brandon Broady d. Ryan Hamilton-Sam Cox 7-5, 6-1; Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten d. Trey Wiley-T-Mac Wilkinson 7-6 (7-5), 6-3. . HORNETTE STING EAGLES LANESVILLE Henryville rolled to a 4-1 win at Lanesville in Southern Athletic Conference action on Thursday. Zidon Coats led the way for the Hornets with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 1 singles. Sam Guernsey was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at number 2, while Carson Conrey was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at number 3. In doubles, Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs defeated Ty Tidstrom and Ethan Patterson 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 at number 1. . HENRYVILLE 4, LANESVILLE 1 singles:Zidon Jackets (H) d. Dawson Teeter 6-0, 6-0; Sam Guernsey (H) d. Jack Crosby 6-1, 6-2;Carson Conrey (H) p. Ben Austin 6-1, 6-2. Double:Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs (H) d. Ty Tidstrom-Ethan Patterson 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; John Albers-Landon Campbell (L) d. Cade Riley Bradley Eickholtz 6-0, 6-3. . GENERAL WIN 4-1 CLARKSVILLE Host Clarksville cut South Central 4-1 Thursday afternoon. Saul Tatum led the Generals with a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 2 singles, while Pau Martinez triumphed 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3. In doubles, Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer won 6-0, 6-1 at number 1, while Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan were victorious 6-3, 6-0 at number 2. “It was a good change that our singles players started slow as usual, but this time we fought back and put it together tonight. Both doubles teams continue to play well and have been dominant and aggressive,” said Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher. . CLARKSVILLE 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1 singles:Ty Jones (SC) d. Ethan Neal 6-2, 6-3; Saul Tatum (C) d. Craig Simpson 6-4, 6-3;Pau Martinez (C) p. Peyton Tyree 6-1, 7-5 Double:Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer (C) d. Ethan Hedden-Collin Cunningham 6-0, 6-1; Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan (C) d.Aiden Craig/Terry Morgan (Clarksville) Carson Ridge/Ronnie Renn 6-3, 6-0.

