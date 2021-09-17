Chris Dent steps down as club captain | News

Chris Dent stops as club captain

Chris Dent has made the decision to step down as captain of Gloucestershire Cricket after four years.

The 30-year-old batter of the highest order succeeded Gareth Roderick as captain of the club in 2018 led by Richard Dawson and led the team in 45 first-class games and 20 List-A games.

Chris sent this message to Gloucestershire supporters:

“I have decided that the time is right for me to step down as captain of the club. It has been an honor to be captain of the club and it is something I will look back on with pride. It was a difficult decision which I had to take.” I’ve been thinking about it for a few months now, but I think it’s the right decision for myself and the Club. “When I took over the captaincy my aim was to do everything I could to move the team and the club forward and I am really proud of what we have achieved over the past four years. It was a real team effort, from the squad and the technical staff to everyone at HQ and behind the scenes.The help and guidance I’ve had from everyone at the Club has made my job so much easier. “Finally, I would like to say a huge thank you to all the players; I feel so lucky to have captained such a great bunch of guys.”

The culmination of his four-year stint as the club’s captain was promotion from Division Two in 2019 back to the Premier League of England’s first-class cricket for the first time since 2004.

The season before, Dent’s first as captain, Gloucestershire finished in the top five in Division Two for the first time since 2011.

This year, Dent led Gloucestershire to seven County Championship wins as captain – the most first-class wins in a season since Mark Alleyne captained The Shire to 11 wins in 1998.

In the past 50 years, only Club legend Jack Russell has achieved a better win percentage as a first-class captain than Dent, who led The Shire to victory 17 out of 45 times. With a win record of 37.8%, Dent has the seventh highest captaincy percentage in Gloucestershire Cricket history (min. 10 matches).

Dent has also led the team in List A cricket since 2018, winning 11 out of 20 matches and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the 2021 Royal London Cup.

Interim Head Coach, Ian Harvey said:

“On behalf of the coaching staff and the squad, I would like to thank Chris for his service as captain of the Gloucestershire Cricket club. His record as a captain is hugely impressive. Since taking on the role, Denty has devoted his time to improving the team, prioritizing every member of the squad over himself.

“Chris will continue to be a leader in the dressing room and a role model for the younger players who come through. The Club is fortunate to have such a quality batter and brilliant outfielder who is so dedicated to the team and the pursuit of trophies.”

Gloucestershire Cricket CEO, Will Brown said:

“Chris was not only a great leader on the pitch, but also an inspiring leader off it and we are all very grateful for the success he has achieved during his time as captain.

“In particular, his work on the culture under which the team plays and trains has had a huge impact and we are delighted that he will continue to lead in this area as he moves away from the captaincy on the pitch.”

Dent now gets the chance to focus his full attention on his cricketing skills while continuing to prove himself as one of the elite first-class hitters in the country.

With 9,689 first-class runs at an average of 37.40, including 18 centuries and 58 half-centuries, Dent has established himself as one of the most reliable lead-off hitters on the provincial circuit.

Since returning to T20 action in 2020, Dent has also shown his explosive prowess after three seasons out of the format, scoring 612 runs at an average of 30.6. Only Ian Cockbain scored more T20 runs for Gloucestershire in that time with 645.

The Club will appoint a new captain once the role of Head Coach has been filled. Meanwhile, County Championship Vice Captain James Bracey will lead the team in the final game of the season against Durham.