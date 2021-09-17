US Open tennis 2021: Warning for Raducanu. of billion dollars

Emma Raducanu’s newfound fame and fortune comes with some challenges. Photo: Getty

British teen Emma Raducanu may just be the hottest property in women’s tennis right now, but her historic US Open triumph and whirlwind to superstardom have come with some caveats.

The 18-year-old from England shocked the tennis world this week after he became the first qualifier in history to win the US Open title.

The extraordinary performance saw her take in $3.4 million in prize money, climb from 150th to 23rd in the WTA rankings and double her Instagram following to 1.9 million.

Sponsors are now queuing up to get Raducanu on board, who will no doubt become the “it” girl of tennis.

Publicist Mark Borkowski said this week that Raducanu could unlock as much as $1 billion in revenue over her career as a result of the life-changing grand slam.

But despite the newfound fame and fortune, Scott Lloyd, chief executive of the UK Lawn Tennis Association, says this will not detract from Raducanu’s rise in the tennis rankings.

He did, however, stress the importance of protecting the young Briton from the intense and often suffocating glare of the world’s spotlight, stressing that the teenager must be given “breathing room”.

“Obviously Emma’s life out of court, on the back of New York, has been turned upside down, but she’s a very grounded person with great values ​​and a great family behind her,” Lloyd said.

“It will take some adjustment and she will need some breathing room. There will be bumps in the road, and there will be times next year when she will have a target on her back, and she will have to get used to that.

“Like everyone in top sport, she may have some difficulty maintaining this level of performance, but she has shown she has the capacity to go on and do it.”

Emma Raducanu can be seen here at the Met Gala 2021 in New York. Photo: Getty

Raducanu faced criticism from some quarters when she withdrew from Wimbledon with breathing difficulties after her fourth-round attack caught the world’s attention.

Tennis great John McEnroe was among those to express his concerns after Wimbledon, doubling down on his comments following Raducnu’s US Open success.

“I’m sure there was a lot of concern in the British Tennis Association (sic) how they will handle this kind of newfound fame,” said McEnroe.

But Lloyd said he never doubted Raducanu’s ability to learn from her Wimbledon experience, adding: “I wasn’t worried about how Emma would handle that because she’s a quick learner, she’s focused and she’s physical and mentally strong.

“It’s normal to feel waves of emotion at that moment and especially the physical demands that such an environment places on you.

“I don’t believe anyone at the top of their professional career doesn’t go through some tough losses or difficult moments on the track, but she’s already shown that she can move on from that and use it to her advantage.”

Emma Raducanu poses with the US Open trophy after beating Leylah Fernandez in the Flushing Meadows decider. Photo: Getty

Emma Raducanu tipped to become a billionaire star

It comes after famed publicist Borkowski, who has worked with the likes of Michael Jackson and Led Zeppelin, said Raducanu had the potential to make $1 billion on and off court.

I potentially see her as a billion dollar girl, he told The Sun.

She’s everything that’s really positive about the new icons this time has to throw up.

In the conflicting culture wars, we have someone here who is young, incredibly talented, has a multicultural background.

“Everything about her is what every brand would like to have in their hands right now.

“The way she handled the Wimbledon incident, the way she comes back, the way she handles interviews, the way the audience reacts to her, the way she plays the game when she’s as good as the form suggests that the sky is the limit.

You get the feeling with Emma that she has a very powerful personality that matches the talent.

