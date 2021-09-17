Australia withdraws from junior men’s hockey World Cup in India, Pro League due to COVID-19





Australia withdrew from several upcoming FIH tournaments on Friday, including the Junior World Hockey Championships to be held in India later this year, citing COVID-19-related government travel restrictions. The World Junior Men’s World Cup is scheduled for November-December this year.

The location has yet to be confirmed. Hockey Australia also announced that the silver medalists from the Tokyo Olympics and their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand will also skip Season 3 of the Pro League, which starts next month. “Australia and New Zealand will not participate in Season 3 of the FIH Pro League (scheduled to start in October 2021) due to government travel restrictions related to COVID and uncertainty in both countries,” HA said in a statement. . ANNOUNCEMENT | The @Kookaburras and @Hockeyroos will not participate in the next edition of the #FIHProLeague.Hockey Australia has also confirmed not to attend several others @FIH_Hockey events in the coming months.Full story: https://t.co/6ajji1hA60 pic.twitter.com/ih70PthKVI — Hockey Australia (@HockeyAustralia) September 17, 2021 “All participating countries and the FIH Pro League Council agreed that it was unsustainable for international teams to travel to Australia and New Zealand, and for Australian and New Zealand teams to play abroad and return without having to go into quarantine,” it added. Australia and New Zealand have strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, making it difficult for them to host other teams. “Based on the risk assessment and current health advice from the Australian government, Hockey Australia is not considering any overseas hockey-related travel at this time,” said Michael Johnston, acting CEO of HA. “The decision about our absence from the FIH Pro League was a collective decision taken by all countries, based primarily on the difficulty or inability of other countries to travel to Australia and New Zealand. “In Australia, it is clear that the easing of international travel restrictions is still a long way off and none of the competing countries wanted to go into the next Pro League season without some degree of certainty,” he added. In addition to the tournament in India and the Pro League, Australia will also miss the World Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa later this year and the World Indoor Championships in Belgium and the World Masters Indoor World Cup in the US in 2022. HA High Performance Pathways Manager Ian Rutledge, who oversaw the preparation for Australia’s entry into the Junior Men’s and Women’s World Cups, said: “The past 18 months have been such a challenging period for these athletes currently competing in these World Cups. and who aspire to be the next crop of Hockeyroos and Kookaburras.” “Hockey Australia’s top priority is the safety and well-being of its athletes and staff and this decision reflects that.”

