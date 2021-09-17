Table tennis ace Allen channels Paralympic inspiration ahead of hometown Commonwealth tilt

Sarah Storey’s historic Paralympic exploits catapult Craig Allen to an emotional Commonwealth Games hometown.

Para table tennis ace Allen, from Bromsgrove, plunged into Tokyo 2020 as cyclist Storey roared for 15th, 16th and 17th gold medals to usurp Mike Kenny’s longstanding British record.

Allen, 26, is one of the best prospects on his sport’s para circuit, and is aiming for a highly anticipated Team England debut on home soil in Birmingham 2022.

He loved watching Gass’ Storey, Kadeena Cox and Jaco win exciting gold medals and the hope that being inspired by kicks, not ping pong, can propel him to the big time.

Allen, who grew up training at Arrow Vale Table Tennis Club, said: “What Britain’s cyclists have achieved in Tokyo is huge and truly impressive.

“The ParalympicsGB stars have managed to replicate Team GB’s success in the sport – they just picked up that baton and started working on it, which for me as a fellow Parasport athlete was really inspiring to see.

“It was seriously impressive to watch – I have enjoyed the highlights in and around my training and have seen as much as I can.

“The main target for me is still the Commonwealth Games next year – I would consider the Paralympics, but my mind is still a few years away.

“It would be very special to take part in the Commonwealth Games – just like in the London 2012 scenario, it doesn’t happen very often that the Games take place in our own country. It could happen again in the UK but the chances of it happening in my hometown are not that great so it’s basically a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It would be great if that happened and it would mean a lot to have my family there and represent my country on the big stage.”

Allen’s career on the table is fueled by an innovative partnership between Entain – owner of Ladbrokes and Coral – and leading sports charity SportsAid.

The Midlands star receives the long-term funding and has put it to good use as he bagged international medals in Mexico, Romania and Spain.

He will attend his first overseas tournament since the pandemic next month, when he travels to Spain to kick-start the real road to next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Allen has played hard against able-bodied players this summer and insists he couldn’t feel better about his game entering a crucial 12-month period.

He added: “I play really well – when I see people I haven’t seen that often, they say I play really well.

“I play against people who are significantly higher than me in able-bodied table tennis and I’m able to challenge them and take sets away from them – so that really helps.

“First of all, it’s about going to the Commonwealth Games. Once there, I would set myself goals about medals and think about what I can achieve. ”

