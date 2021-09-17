No. 5 Men’s Golf Preview: OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational





When: Friday, September 17, Sunday, September 19 Tee times: Rounds begin Friday/Saturday at 8:00 AM CT and Sunday at 7:30 AM True: Olympia Fields Country Club, North Course (Olympia Fields, Illinois) Course information: BY-70; 7,205 meters Live stats Tournament Notes The field: In addition to the Longhorns (No. 5 in the preseason Division I Bushnell Golf Week Coaches poll), the 15-team OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational field includes: No. 1 Pepperdine, No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Arizona State, No. 4 North Carolina, No. 10 Illinois (host), No. 12 Florida State, No. 15 Stanford, No. 17 Florida, No. 22 Arizona, Alabama, Baylor, California, Indiana, and Purdue. In the opening round, UT will be tied with Florida and North Carolina and play will begin at 8:15 a.m. CT (hole 10). The Texas lineup: UT is represented by the following five players at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational: 1) Parker Coody (Sr.) 2) Travis Vico (Jr.) 3) mason name (Jr.) 4) Cole Hammer (Sr.) 5) Pierceson Coody (Sr.) Individual: Will Thomson (Jr.) Quick run through after Maridoe: The Longhorns took second place in the season-opening Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club (Carrollton, Texas) Monday-Wednesday. After Wednesday’s final round, UT flew straight to Chicago to prepare for the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational. Texas registered a total of 54 holes of 862 under par (294-284-284) at Maridoe, finishing just one stroke behind Oklahoma (861) in the team standings. Parker Coody was UT’s best individual finisher, finishing sixth with 3-under-par 213 (72-68-73). Travis Vico tied for seventh on even par 216 (71-74-71), while mason name and Cole Hammer posted identical scores of 1-over-par 217 (76-71-70) to take 11th place. PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global: The Velocity Global Ranking is designed to identify the best college golfers based on winning, competitiveness and performance throughout the season. It includes the last two years of competition in NCAA Division I men’s golf tournaments and official PGA TOUR tournaments. The rankings are updated weekly on Wednesdays and will become final on May 30, 2022, after the conclusion of stroke play at the NCAA Championship. The top five finishers earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour, while players who finish sixth in 15th earn membership on an international PGA TOUR tour. In the most recent ranking (September 16), Pierceson Coody is No. 1, Cole Hammer is no. 7 and Parker Coody is no. 24. Within the Texas lineup Parker Coody : Number 59 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings (September 15) sixth at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational (September 13-15) at 3-under-par 213 (72-68-73) advanced to the round of 32 at the 2021 US Amateur five individual top-15 finishes in the 2020-21 season, including a tie for fifth place in the 2021 NCAA Noblesville Regional Academic All-Big 12 First Team. Pierceson Coody : Three-time All-American No. 2 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 Western Amateur, competed in the 2021 US Open Championship finalist for the 2021 Ben Hogan Award, Fred Haskins Award and Jack Nicklaus Award 2021 first team All-American (Golf Week, GCAA) 2021 Big 12 Conference Player of the Year eight top-10 individual finishes during the 2020-21 season medalist on the George Hannon Collegiate 2021 All-Nicklaus Team 2020 Western Amateur Champion competed for Team USA on the 2021 Walker Cup and the 2020 and 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team. Cole Hammer : No. 6 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings, tied for 11th at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational (September 13-15) on 1-over-par 217 (76-71-70) competed in the 2021 The Open Championship and 2021 US Open Championship honorable mention All-American (GCAA) medalists at the 2021 Big 12 Championship 2021 All-Big 12 Team roster five top-10 individual finishes in the 2020-21 season competed for Team USA at the 2021 Walker Cup and 2019 21 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team 2019 Consensus First Team All-American 2018 Western Amateur Champion. mason name : No. 226 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings ranks 11th at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational (September 13-15) on 1-over-par 217 (76-71-70) qualified for Match Play at the 2021 US Amateur Three top-10 individual finishes in the 2020-21 season, including a tie for fifth place at the Border Olympics and a tie for 10th at the 2020-21 Big 12 Championship Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar 2021 Academic All-Big 12 First Team. Travis Vico : No. 32 in the current World Amateur Golf Rankings ranks seventh at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational (September 13-15) at even par 216 (71-74-71) advanced to the semifinals at the 2021 US Amateur 2021 Honorable Mention All-American ( Golf Week, GCAA) 2021 All-Big 12 Team Squad Six top-15 individual finishes in the 2020-21 season, including fourth-place finish at the East Lake Cup and seventh-place finish at the NCAA Noblesville Regional.

