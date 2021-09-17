Cricket fighting: a 1,500-year-old hobby still attracts modern fans

When autumn comes, Lin Yujun starts taking pictures of crickets and delivering them to his customers all over the country.

Lin, 38, who owns a cricket shop in Lanling Flower Market on Lingshi Road in northwest Shanghai’s Putuo District, said his family has been running the cricket business since his father’s generation.

Originally they only sold the cricket pots and now he sells crickets and tools both online and offline. The price of its crickets ranges from 100 yuan ($14) to 3,000 yuan each and trading is good, especially in September and October.

Cricket fighting is a traditional pastime of the Chinese, dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) and flourishing in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).

A Song Dynasty book described a scene at the time: “As autumn arrived, about 30 to 50 people gathered every morning for cricket fights in the downtown market. The activity was supposed to last until the end of September (lunar calendar). ”

The Chinese people’s passion for insects peaked during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) and has remained.

“I remember very clearly that every year after midsummer my father collected cricket pots that my grandfather had left behind,” says Gu Jiaming, 40, whose interest in insects started when he was a young boy.

Gu used to live in an old house surrounded by fields in the north of Baoshan District. His father often rode his bicycle on the dirt roads to look for crickets. Later, he learned the ropes and went hunting with his friends.

“We listened to the sound of crickets under the trees. When the crickets crowed, we threw the stones into the grass to look for them and caught them with nets,” Gu recalls.

“Once we caught the crickets, we put them in a bamboo tube and filled the opening with newspaper. Although I often had a lot of mosquito bites on my legs, I was quite satisfied.”

Choose a fighter

Cricket fighting season usually starts in early September when all cricket keepers start to catch and choose the best fighters in the field or in the markets.

Picking a fighter from thousands of crickets on the market is like selecting a blind box. It’s also the fun part of this hobby.

“In general, a good cricket’s thighs are long and thick. The body is strong and the teeth are wide,” said a shop owner nicknamed Lin. “If you find a cricket like that, it must be a winning general.”

The best quality crickets in China mainly come from Henan, Hebei and Shandong provinces.

“Most of the vendors in this market are from Shandong,” said Shangguan Maowei, 30, a cricket vendor who brought hundreds of crickets from Shandong to Shanghai last month. “I sell dozens of crickets every day and earn about 1,000 yuan.”

Some local vendors also travel to those counties to buy crickets.

Ye Shenkang, 60, has just spent a month in Tai’an in Shandong. “I started collecting crickets every morning at 4 a.m. and sent back about 100 crickets every three days,” Ye said. “It’s like traveling and meeting old friends. I enjoy it.”

To raise a fighter you need special skills.

According to the ancient book written in the Southern Song dynasty, people usually caught crickets before the solar period of bailu (White Dew, September 7 or 8), held them for 30 days and then held cricket fights qiufen (Autumn Equinox, September 23 or 24).

Han Jiangyue, 36, an experienced cricket keeper, revealed some secrets.

“First of all, food is the most important. It makes crickets strong and should contain grain and meat,” Han said.

A fighter also needs company. Usually, a male cricket will mate with five female crickets in 30 days, according to Han. The insects usually become active at night, so the keeper has to get used to his habits.

Time to fight

Before the fight, two crickets must be weighed as boxers. Then they are put in a container and teased with grass sticks.

The battle time varies from a second to several minutes. If a cricket runs away, its opponent wins.

“Male crickets are born to fight for their mate, so it’s hard for the losers to cheer up,” Han said. “Most people would throw out the losers or feed them to other animals.”

Gu, however, has a different point of view. “When I was young, I held on to the losers and tried to help them regain their glory. Maybe this was an empathy for the weak. It brought me more luck.”