Sports
Prepare football capsules for week 5 | Secondary schools
Week 5 of the high school football season has arrived and it includes a full set of games.
Rocky Mount Highs Big East Conference opener against Visiting Bunn was played late Thursday night.
Let’s get to Friday’s matchups:
Northern Nash (2-1) in Washington (2-0)
Last week: Northern Nash lost to Greenville Conley, 34-32. Washington didn’t play.
The match up: The Knights suffered their first loss of the season, conceding 296 passing yards and 150 rushing yards. The loss comes after they defeated their opponents 93-0 in two wins. This is the third game of a three-game road race for Northern Nash. Washington rushed for 811 yards and 12 touchdowns in two games. This is the first game for the Pam Pack since August 27. The team will hold a moment of silence and a tribute before the game in honor of teammate Jackson Griffin, who passed away on September 8. The program announced its cheerleading and soccer team will display the color orange on the field in tribute to Griffin.
Southern Nash (3-0) at Nash Central (2-1)
Kick-off: 6:30 pm Friday
Last week: Southern Nash defeated Southern Granville 51-26. Nash Central defeated North Johnston 48-3.
The match up: The two well-known teams kick off the Big East Conference game. The Firebirds relied heavily on a high-scoring offense that yielded 46, 43 and 51 points this season. Southern Nash has three rushers with over 300 yards, led by Jackson Vicks for 434 yards and seven touchdowns. Nash Central has scored 49 and 48 points in two wins, while scoring just 13 in his only loss. The Bulldogs have three rushers with at least 149 yards, with Justus Staten’s 292 yards and five touchdowns leading the way.
SouthWest Edgecombe (1-3) at Farmville Central (1-2)
Last week: SWE lost to Tarboro, 41-13. FC lost to Swansboro, 41-38.
The match up: SWE enters conference play with a two-game losing streak. A strong second half of football beating Tarboro 13-0 has the Cougars looking to turn things around. To do this, the Cougars will face a pass-first attack, as the Jaguars are more productive at throwing the ball than at rushing. Farmville Central has 553 yards and eight touchdowns through the air, while the run game yielded 317 yards and six scores. The FC defense allowed 83 points in the past two weeks.
Perquimans (2-0) at Tarboro (3-1)
Last week: Tarboro defeated SouthWest Edgecombe 41-13. Perquimans did not play.
The match up: Tarboro starts his last non-conference game with a three-game winning streak. The Vikings have scored 134 points in those three wins. The Pirates defeated their two opponents 105-30. This is Perquimans’ first game since August 27.
Gaston KIPP (0-2) at North Edgecombe (0-3)
Last week: North Edgecombe did not play. KIPP lost to Louisburg on Monday, 37-14.
The match up: The Warriors have waited two weeks to wash away the taste of a 60-0 defeat to Tarboro. North Edgecombe has been defeated 156-27 this season and will face a winless KIPP Pride team to open conference play. The Pride has scored 41 and 37 points in its two matches.
Rocky Mount Prep (0-1) in Northampton County (1-1)
Last week: RMP did not play. Northampton County did not play.
The match up: RMP last played on September 2, the first game of the season. The Jaguars don’t have much to do with such limited play action this season. Northampton County has two runners with at least 114 yards.
Rocky Mount Academy (4-0) at Cary Christian (2-1)
Last week: RMA defeated Raleigh Grace Christian 40-32. Cary Christian lost to Parrott Academy, 57-40.
The match up: The Eagles are the best team in the area and have the best record. They won last week’s game when Jordan Wright picked Grace’s quarterback with a score of 32-32 and returned it for a touchdown. RMA quarterback Wells Hutson continued his strong season with two more passing touchdowns to bring his season tally to 12. Cary Christian has a balanced offensive approach with 370 passing yards and six touchdowns to go with 398 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Columbia (0-1) at Faith Christian (1-0)
Last week: Faith Christian didn’t play. Colombia did not play.
The match up: FCS plays for the first time since August 27, while Columbia is on hiatus since September 3. This will be the Patriots’ first home game of the season. In the season opener, Patriots Deanthony Joyner rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
