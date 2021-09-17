Ennis High School team tennis continues its winning ways





The Lions of Ennis remain on their winning path in their quest for another 8-5A district championship in fall team tennis, but the season is still in its early stages so far. The basis for entering the fall season is a simple matter of achieving doubles division wins (3 boys’ doubles, 3 girls’ doubles, and 1 mixed doubles with a boys and girls team). The following format is achieved by results of match-ups based on seed #1 through #6 ladder positions in the boys’ singles division, after which the same type of match-ups (seed positions #1 – #6) are completed in the girls’ singles. contest. So the total number of team wins up for grabs in a fall game in the tennis district is 19 total games: 7 doubles + 6 boys’ singles + 6 girls’ singles, which equals 19. However, once one of the participating teams has accumulated a total of 10 games, the coach of the victorious team may call the game to the magic number of 10, and the remaining games need not be completed. This is at the discretion of the winning coach. In other words, if a team reaches a total of 10 wins in team games along the way, it means that the other opponent cannot possibly catch them, so often times the winning coach ends the rest of the games early. Ennis kicked off the 2021 season with his first district win against a closely matched and tenacious team from Midlothian High School. From there, on Tuesday, August 31, they crushed their opponent with a total of 19 wins to 0 against the Joshua Owls. After a farewell week on Sept. 7, the Lions took to the Red Oak High School visitor lanes on Tuesday, Sept. 14, but the results were much the same. Ennis head coach Keith Howard called off the tournament after his Lions got the 10 necessary wins, so the official game count was listed as 10-0. The next game for the Lions is another big rival in the district as they will face the Corsicana Tigers at their home grounds at the Ennis ISD Tennis Center on Tuesday, September 21. They expect a large audience to attend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.waxahachietx.com/story/sports/high-school/tennis/2021/09/17/ennis-high-school-team-tennis-continues-its-winning-ways/8375733002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

