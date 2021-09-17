Taunton, Dighton-Rehoboth, Bridgewater-Raynham Field Hockey Preview





TAUNTON Three teams from the Taunton area recently started a brand new season of field hockey. Bridgewater-Raynham, Dighton-Rehobothand Taunton High will be fighting for a spot in the upcoming Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament. The question remains: can they do it? Here’s a look at the top 23 Greater Taunton field hockey players to watch this season. STARS OF THE DAY: Taunton High hockey overtakes league opponent Sharon Bridgewater-Raynham Head Coach: Emma Fernandez 2021 record: 0-2 Mascot: Trojan Horses Freshman head coach Emma Fernandez will take over the reins of the BR field hockey team this fall. Despite losing in her coaching debut against Barnstable, Fernandez and the Lady Trojans are gearing up for a strong finish. Seniors lead the way at BR Cat Fitzsimmons and Abby Szumita are tough defenders. Senior Lauren Monahan controls the midfield and can handle the round ball well. Junior goalkeeper Madi Moreau had a solid first game. She stopped 23 shots, including 10 excellent in the first half against Barnstable. More:Taunton, BP, BR, DR represent hockey, girls volleyball all-stars Dighton-Rehoboth Head Coach: Meghan Marcotte record 2021: 1-0-1 Mascot: Falcons The Falcons, led by head coach Meghan Marcotte, are packed with 10 veteran players eager to get a deep run in the state tournament. DR finished the Fall II season with a 5-2-2 and 4-1-2 record in the South Coast Conference. seniors Kam Marando, Natalia Martin, and Ava McQuillan are solid in the midfield position. Senior attackers Cassie Lunghi, Ella Gesner, and Hailey Heat are dangerous threats near the net along with junior forward Lexi Fratus. Defensive, seniors Rachel Zankul and Lily Lamontagne are the leaders on the defensive. sophomore Caleigh Cloonan also plays defense. Junior goalkeeper Becky Davis and sophomore Rowan Whittaker are ready to set up in the net when their name is called. Go fishing:What is a 14 letter word for an epic mascot name Taunton High once had? Taunton Head Coach: Elizabeth Hathaway record 2021: 2-1 Mascot: Tigers Taunton had a shortened fall 2020 season, but is ready to go for the new 2021 fall season led by Elizabeth Hathaway. The leading Hathaways group is senior keeper in Gannon. Senior Midfielder Kylie Thorpea and senior attackers Ashley Amaro and Braeley MacDonald are able to play big attacks. Junior Thalia Nogueira is a tough defender on defense while junior attacker Caelen O’Leary is a threat to score at any time. Junior midfielder Kaysie DeMoura is a good defender and a good stick handler. Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tauntongazette.com/story/sports/high-school/field-hockey/2021/09/17/taunton-dighton-rehoboth-bridgewater-raynham-field-hockey-preview/8359077002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

