Competitive Social Ventures secures two new locations

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Competitive Social Ventures (CSV) announced today that it has secured two premier North Atlanta locations to introduce Pickle & Social, their newest brand of unique entertainment venues. The first location will be developed on the northeast corner of Interstate 85 and Highway 20 within The Exchange @ Gwinnett, a multi-purpose entertainment center with shops, restaurants and residences anchored by Top Golf and Andretti Indoor Carting. The second location in downtown Alpharetta, at the intersection of Old Milton Parkway and Roswell Street, will accommodate all three inaugural CSV brands; Pickle & Social, Roaring Social and Fairway Social are exhibited within a half mile of each other. Earlier this month, CSV opened Roaring Social in Alpharettas’ new four-star boutique hotel The Hamilton. CSV’s first Fairway Social opened earlier this year and was an instant success. The first Pickle & Social location is expected to debut in early summer 2022.

In addition to state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, Pickle & Socials early designs included functional outdoor space called The Yard to host private and corporate events, a rooftop bar overlooking the championship courses, 10 cornhole avenues through CSV’s strategic partnership with the American Cornhole League and the Wolfe Training Academy, facilitated by top pickleball player, Chris Wolfe. The venue will also have an eclectic menu of both hearty and healthy food and drinks, with smoothies, fresh salads, delectable small plates and locally-sourced drink options.

Pickle & Social will be a huge asset in both Alpharetta and The Exchange and as we bring new jobs to the area we also plan to contribute to both local communities through Give Back Wednesdays to support local non-profits . Our continued commitment to our investor community has always been a rigorous, disciplined approach to allocating their capital. Our brands are focused on generating strong returns and high margins, while reducing the risks and exposure typical of commercial development, said Neal Freeman, CEO of CSV.

The Yard is the perfect place for friends and family to gather as the space is accessible to the full service restaurant and is designed for outdoor concerts, private and corporate events, league games, amateur and professional pickleball and table tennis tournaments, clinics and more. Other features include a rooftop bar, professional shop, boules and a pet-friendly outdoor setting. Pickle & Social welcomes pickleball players of all skill levels to enjoy special courses with group seating and entertainment to create a place for friends and families to make lifelong memories.

Pickleball is exploding in popularity across all demos and psychographics. The sport’s spread is attributed to its popularity in community centers, physical education classes, public parks, private health clubs, YMCA facilities, and retirement communities. Its growing popularity is also largely attributed to the regional sports ambassadors promoting pickleball and introducing the game to more and more communities. Two of those ambassadors will join the Pickle & Social team. Chris Wolfe will serve as senior director and Mark Price as chief instructor.

Our intent is to provide a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment venue featuring best-in-class pickleball fields with state-of-the-art lighting in a fully activated and engaged facility that no one has ever seen, said Joe Reardon, CSV partner. We are proud to announce our Senior Director of Pickleball Training for all of our locations. Chris Wolf’s passion and drive to teach and grow the sport is like no other in the industry. Additionally, Mark Price (@MarkPricePickleball) is one of the top pickleball instructors in Georgia and will lead all of the Chriss team’s core lessons.

CSV’s Pickle & Social concept is unlike any other I’ve seen in the US and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of helping develop our brand, said Wolfe. Their vision has become a reality in the first two brands and Pickle & Social will soon have a presence in every major market. I look forward to providing the ultimate pickleball training, local and professional tournament events at our venues that the industry will be proud of.

All CSV locations participate in Give Back Wednesdays, where 10% of the day’s sales are donated to worthy organizations in the local community. Follow us on Facebook for the latest news and even more information about Pickle & Social.

About Pickle & Social

Pickle & Social is a unique entertainment venue with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, an outdoor space known as The Yard with a live music and table tennis stage, a rooftop bar and unique food and beverage options. The menu features main courses and a range of delicious side dishes, all in a relaxed setting. Pickle & Social is the perfect place to gather before or after a friendly. League games, pickleball and table tennis tournaments and clinics, private and corporate events, parties, family outings and fundraisers will be the main highlights for Pickle & Social. Read more HERE.

About Competitive Social Enterprises

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (CSV) is a real estate holding company established in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social will open in Q2 2021 and Roaring Social will open in Q3 2021. CSV is currently developing multiple Pickle & Social locations. CSV locations will be unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service destinations with strong experience differentiation from competitors. www.competitivesocialventures.com

Contact:

Sommer Shiver, VP Branding & Communication

[email protected]