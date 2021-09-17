



The best chance for the Orioles to play a spoiler against the Yankees in September was probably last night, with John Means pitching. They were so close, with a decent John Means start, a phenomenal home run heist, a late inning home run. And yet they lost. Perhaps they can somehow achieve a more unlikely victory tonight. Win or lose, the fact is, these Orioles have beaten these Yankees seven times so far this season. That’s hilarious. The Yankees don’t dominate the Ox like their divisional opponents have, which may keep them out of the postseason, or if they make it to the playoffs, which will keep them on the road as a wildcard team rather than a division winner. New York was only 10-7 against the Orioles while the Rays went 18-1, that’s the difference in the AL East. That doesn’t have the immediate, satisfying finality of the 2011 Orioles taking out the Red Sox on the last day of the season, but it’s something. As for tonight’s game, the Orioles lineup is again without Trey Mancini, presumably because his oblique pain hasn’t healed. That’s too bad. Pedro Severino is also out of the starting lineup. This fact bothers me less. Severino was 781 innings behind the saucer and failed to block 58 wild pitches while being more directly responsible (as judged by the official scorers) for ten passed balls. The Os shuffled the roster a bit prior to this game, partly thanks to the Yankees. They claimed reliever Brooks Kriske from waivers. To make room on the 40-man roster, Jorge Lpez, who is out this season, was transferred to the 60-day injured list. Kriske’s MLB career spanned 11.1 innings, leading to an ERA of 15.09 and 10.3 BB/9. That could be the 2021 Orioles in a nutshell. Oriole’s lineup Cedric Mullins – DH Ryan Mountcastle – 1B Austin Hays – LF Anthony Santander – RF Ramon Urias – 3B Ryan McKenna – CF Pat Valaika – 2B Austin Wynns – C Richie Martin – SS Your lineup has some issues if your #6 hitter is Ryan McKenna. That also applies to the Orioles. Whatever issues they have, they won’t be addressed until off-season, and it’s unclear how many of them will even feel the front office motivated to deal with before 2022 between the uncertainty of the CBA and their own assessment of proximity (or the lack of proximity) from Os to open a competing window. With Mullins as the DH, if a second consecutive game comes with a Spider-Man catch, someone else has to do it. Pitching for the Orioles is Chris Ellis. This will be his fifth start. He hasn’t impressed me yet, so I don’t even know what to say about him. I suspect he is the kind of pitcher who will not maintain the significant gap between his ERA (2.08) and FIP (4.23) that currently exists. The Yankees definitely feel like the kind of team that could make that adjustment for him overnight. Yankees lineup Brett Gardner – CF Giancarlo Stanton – LF Aaron Judge – DH Anthony Rizzo – 1B Gleyber Torres – 2B Joey Gallo – RF Gary Sanchez – C Tyler Wade – SS Gio Urshela – 3B Starting for the Yankees is left-handed Jordan Montgomery, who has a 3.71 ERA this season. This will be his fifth time this season against the Orioles. The previous four saw him throw to a 3.86 ERA in 18.2 innings. I think the Os will probably need more runs to win tonight’s game.

