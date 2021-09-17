New Zealand abandons Pakistan tour due to security threat | Cricket News







said it has received a security warning from its government and made the decision to cancel the tour moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in

“Following an escalation in the New Zealand government’s threat levels to Pakistan, and advice from

“Agreements are now being made about the departure of the team.” RAWALINDI: New Zealand left the cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday about security concerns that baffled the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled game in Pakistan in 18 years. New Zealand cricket said it has received a security warning from its government and made the decision to cancel the tour moments before the scheduled start of the one-day international series in rawalpindi . Both teams stayed in their hotel.“Following an escalation in the New Zealand government’s threat levels to Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisers on site, it has been decided that the Black Caps will not continue with the tour,” NZC said on its website.“Agreements are now being made about the departure of the team.” The BLACKCAPS abandon their tour of Pakistan after a security warning from the New Zealand government. Arrangers https://t.co/NjMiQQpLXz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 1631871626000 The Pakistan Cricket Board said Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally with New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern and informed her that “we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and there is no security threat to the visiting team at all.”

“The Pakistan Cricket Council and Government have made unerring security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand cricketer the same.” We assured the NZ cricket board that. The Prime Minister personally spoke to the Prime Minister of New https://t.co/2B5YBc3lRo — Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) 1631871495000 PCB is prepared to let the scheduled matches go ahead. However, cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan and around the world will https://t.co/iEnq4ueZx6 . to be — Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) 1631871496000 New Zealand would play three ODIs in Rawalpindi and five Twenty20s in Lahore. Both cities and the security arrangements were approved by the NZC security team last month.

NZC CEO David White said the advice he was given made the tour impossible to continue, and he was supported by the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.

“I understand this will be a blow to the… PCB, who have been great hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option,” said White.

The PCB said it has done its best to convince the Kiwis, but “cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal (from New Zealand).”

Pakistan was a no-go zone for international cricket teams for a decade after terrorists attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009. The ambush killed seven people and injured several Sri Lankan cricketers, including Thilan Samaraweera, one of the New Zealand tour managers. as a batting coach.

Since international teams tour Pakistan again in 2019, this is the first time a team has had to leave the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/cricket/news/new-zealand-abandon-tour-of-pakistan-citing-security-threat/articleshow/86289365.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos